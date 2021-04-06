Guest view: Bill would devastate special education programs in public schools

Our son was undiagnosed on the autism spectrum until he was in third grade. He received assistance under the speech therapy umbrella until he was diagnosed, and his dad and I were grateful. We didn’t know what autism was then, and we were honestly scared for our son. There is a reason it is called a spectrum. Our son is very high-functioning, but was sensitive to noises and would flap his hands when he was excited. I went to his sixth-grade class to talk to them about his noise sensitivities because kids would be cruel and purposefully cause him stress and bully him. Granted, this was 20 years ago, and we have learned much more about autism, but the teachers and para-educators he had along the way prepared him for success. He is a 2019 University of Montana graduate.

I am, to this day, grateful for his team of teachers along the way who were dedicated to his success and worked tirelessly with him, and with his dad and I, to assure his success. There may be new programs available and resources, but teachers in the public schools are trained to work with their students. Quite frankly, the loss of funds to public schools and special education departments would be devastating, especially if the student needed to come back to the public school and lost a year or two of progress because of being out of the public school system.

I hope the Montana Senate will show greater wisdom when considering this bill, and for the sake of our students, vote "no" on this bill. Please call your senator today at 406-444-4800, or follow the legislature and this bill at leg.mt.gov.

Susie Reber Orr is the parent of a successful special needs student educated in Missoula County Public Schools.

