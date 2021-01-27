Guest view: Bill will allow guns in Montana's Capitol

Congress saw firsthand the dangers of gun-free zones. Take the 2017 case in Virginia, when Republican lawmakers came under fire during a baseball practice. A tall fence, with only one exit blocked by the attacker, trapped the lawmakers. The Republican legislators only survived the shooting at their baseball practice because then-Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was there with his security detail, to which he was entitled as a member of House leadership.

At least five of the congressmen had concealed handgun permits from their home states, but the fact that D.C. banned concealed handguns meant they were all defenseless. At least one aide also had a permit and believed that he could have stopped the attack if he was armed. But as Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, who was present at the attack, explained: “My residence is in the District of Columbia, which means that it would have been illegal for me to take my weapon... to the ballpark… it would have also been illegal for me to come from Virginia back into D.C. with my weapon.”

The problem with gun-free zones, which ban law-abiding civilians from carrying, is that they don’t scare off criminals. Indeed, just the opposite is true. Disarming everyone, including legislators or staffers, on their way to and from capitol buildings leaves them easy, attractive targets for prospective criminals and terrorists. The murderers have an incentive to disobey the law precisely because the law-abiding obey it.

John R. Lott Jr. is president of the Crime Prevention Research Center and the author of “Gun Control Myths.” He lives in Missoula.

