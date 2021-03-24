Guest view: Bill threatens to weaken government hiring process

Red Adair’s oft-quoted adage says “if you think it’s expensive to hire a professional to do the job, wait until you hire an amateur.” House Bill (HB) 588, sponsored by Rep. Casey Knudsen, now seems poised to ignore Adair’s advice, having passed the Montana House of Representatives earlier this month and awaiting a hearing before the Senate State Administration Committee on March 29.

HB588’s title alone includes language that should make advocates for responsible government cringe: “personal staff appointments.”

And sadly, HB 588 lives up to its questionable name.

Presumably all Montana taxpayers would like to know that our state hires the best possible employees with their money. A fair and competitive hiring process responsive to agency needs and candidate qualifications remains the best way to do just that. Sorting applications, reviewing references, asking interview questions, identifying appropriate credentials or expertise, and the other tasks of hiring takes time — but they also build a talented workforce.