Guest view: Bill threatens to weaken government hiring process

Red Adair’s oft-quoted adage says “if you think it’s expensive to hire a professional to do the job, wait until you hire an amateur.” House Bill (HB) 588, sponsored by Rep. Casey Knudsen, now seems poised to ignore Adair’s advice, having passed the Montana House of Representatives earlier this month and awaiting a hearing before the Senate State Administration Committee on March 29.
HB588’s title alone includes language that should make advocates for responsible government cringe: “personal staff appointments.”
And sadly, HB 588 lives up to its questionable name.
Presumably all Montana taxpayers would like to know that our state hires the best possible employees with their money. A fair and competitive hiring process responsive to agency needs and candidate qualifications remains the best way to do just that. Sorting applications, reviewing references, asking interview questions, identifying appropriate credentials or expertise, and the other tasks of hiring takes time — but they also build a talented workforce.
However, HB 588 ignores the virtues of competitive hiring by reclassifying a significant percentage of existing positions to being appointed by agency directors. Agencies with greater than 100 positions under Knudsen’s proposal may change up to 10% of their workforce. For examples, Legislative Services' Fiscal Note* for HB588 states it could affect up to:
• 270 Department of Public Health and Human Services workers,
• 210 Department of Transportation workers,
• 133 Department of Corrections workers.
The Departments of Fish Wildlife & Parks, Natural Resources & Conservation, Revenue, Administration, and Labor & Industry could also see 50 or more people’s jobs reclassified.
To be clear, these positions could be filled at the sole discretion of the Agency Directors as they and only they saw fit. Naturally, perhaps Agency Directors could and would use their newfound powers wisely. However, an appointment rather than hiring process system could easily yield very inconsistent (if not outright botched) employment decisions.
As the Legislative Services Division notes in HB588’s published Fiscal Note, such appointments may interfere with existing Collective Bargaining Agreements. After all, the processes and conditions by which jobs in unionized environments can change often result from good-faith bargaining between labor and management.
Further, Legislative Services also notes that HB588 could expose Montana to issues of non-compliance with federal unemployment requirements. In the aftermath of a period tarnished by widespread public-sector job losses, any notion of overlooking unemployment protections seems especially tone deaf.
In sum, HB588 overlooks that we all benefit from the professional operations of our state’s government. We deserve to know that there’s a fair and competitive hiring process in place to help get the best qualified people hired. Montanans should be rightfully dismayed at the prospect that the folks at work for them were no longer all selected with a reliable, competitive, and transparent process involved, and question why such a proposal has made it so far through the legislative process.
*To view the Fiscal Note for HB588, please visit: https://leg.mt.gov/laws/bills/20211/FNPDF/HB0588
Glen Southergill serves as the National Education Association Director for the Montana Federation of Public Employees. He lives and works in Butte as an educator.