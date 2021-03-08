Guest view: Bill abolishing nomination of judges is an unconstitutional step backward

The JNC operated pursuant to 1973 legislation and was composed of four lay persons from throughout the State appointed by the Governor, two attorneys appointed by the Montana Supreme Court and a district judge elected by the Montana district judges. Section 3-1-1001 MCA et seq. This seven-member commission has for fifty years screened and vetted judicial applicants in a completely open and public process to assure competency, integrity, and experience of judicial nominees, and only advancing the names of three to five of the most qualified candidates to fill each judicial vacancy with the Governor making the final selection from the nominees advanced.

Under SB 140 appointment of judges wrongfully reverts to the 1889 constitution and incorrectly reestablishes the absolute power of the Governor to appoint anyone, i.e., siblings, friends, the openly bias or prejudiced, inexperienced, or anti-LGBT, whose sole qualification most likely will be their political connections, all contrary to the mandate of 1972 constitution.

Appears Gianforte needed to abolish the Commission because the persons desired to be his judges lack the temperament, integrity or experience necessary to receive passage through the Commission’s gate. So in order for Gianforte to hand-pick his very own political favorites, out goes the baby with the bathwater.

There certainly will be a constitutional challenge to SB 140 seeking a check on this executive and legislative abuse of power. If SB 140 is found to be unconstitutional, as it very well ought to be, and the JNC is resurrected, Montanans will need to pay heed to this collaborated assault on their constitutional protections and the separation of powers when the next election cycle rolls around.

Lon Dale of Missoula has engaged in an active civil litigation practice representing plaintiffs, defendants , individuals, businesses, and insurance companies for over 45 years. He has been lead counsel in more than 40 jury cases tried to verdict, and in more than 50 cases decided by Montana’s Supreme Court.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0