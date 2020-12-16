Guest view: Big Snowies project builds on conservation legacy

Now we can stand on the shoulders of these conservation giants and continue to build on this legacy. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks is working with two landowners on the south side of the Big Snowy Mountains in Golden Valley County to create a 14,000-acre WMA.

The proposed Big Snowy Mountains game range abuts more than 100,000 acres of public land with very little public access to it, including two wilderness study areas. It sits in the middle of one of Montana’s largest elk herds – one that’s nine times over the objective population in which state biologists are struggling to bring down because of limited public hunting access. It would also help support Montana’s $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy, which draws visitors from all over the world.

And the project has broad support from not only the hunters of Montana – who would fund this project through their license dollars in the Habitat Montana program – but also local elected officials, conservation interests and more. And most of all, the landowners of the property including Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena want to see these lands become public. Every time we make a land deal happen, that’s the first step — a willing landowner who comes to the state as a partner.