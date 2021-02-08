Guest view: Biden's reform of oil and gas policies right for Montana and nation

Better oil and gas leasing practices will create greater room on federal lands for hunting, fishing, recreation, wildlife protection, agriculture, and cultural and historical pursuits. More space for sustainable activities translates into a stronger and more durable Montana economy over the long-term. Whenever petroleum production undermines these activities, it should pay for the value lost to the public.

Oil and gas reform can produce cleaner air, water, and land and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The benefits to public health — especially for our children — can easily yield a return several times the cost of better stewardship of oil and gas resources. That’s even before considering the value of decreasing the disruption of life on this planet due to climate change. Whatever damage caused by oil and gas production that is not eliminated should also be paid for as compensation to the public.

The promise for Montana and the nation of the reform process set in motion by President Biden is great — a proper return to the public on the oil and gas resources they own, a more sustainable economy, and more resilient communities with a higher quality of life. This effort deserves our strong support, along with the support of Sens. Jon Tester, Steve Daines, and Rep. Matt Rosendale.

Dan Bucks is the former director of the Montana Department of Revenue and former executive director of the Multistate Tax Commission. He has written major reports and testified to Congress on the need for reforms in the Department of the Interior fossil fuel leasing programs.

