Guest view: Biden can fix missteps on Afghanistan withdrawal

That said, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was botched. Not only was the durability of the Afghan Army — which folded to the undermanned Taliban — overestimated, but thousands of American citizens, Permanent Residents, and Special Immigrant Visa holders — those who fought alongside U.S. Forces — were left behind. Thus far, these mistakes have managed to be contained at the tactical — not higher, strategic — level.

However, the potential for tactical mistakes related to the Afghanistan withdrawal to metamorphose into a strategic problem is growing by the day.

That is, America is developing a reputation as a superpower that has no loyalty to its closest allies. It matters thusly: if America finds itself in war with China or any other powerful nation, it will need allies. Those allies will need to believe that America, ultimately, won’t abandon them.