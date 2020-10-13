Guest view: Bennett would weaken election integrity

Longtime Democratic legislator from Missoula Bryce Bennett is seeking the full-time paid job of secretary of state this election on a platform of restoring integrity to the Office of the Secretary of State.

The secretary of state is the chief elections officer of the state of Montana. As former legislators who served as chairmen of the House State Administration Committee in charge of election-related laws, a committee in which Bennett was a lead Democrat, we write to express our opinion that the record shows otherwise: that Bennett is a Democrat election hack who has made a consistent effort to undermine the integrity of Montana election laws.

Example 1: Senate Bill 112, which Bennett sponsored in the 2019 session, would have repealed a law that prohibits campaign volunteers from handing out bribes in the form of “alcohol, tobacco, food, drinks, or anything of value” at the polling places of this state. We don’t see how that Bennett idea would have improved election integrity or why he brought it to weaken a law only recently strengthened at his request.