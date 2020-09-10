Guest view: Bennett is choice to restore order to the Secretary of State's Office

Then there was the debacle of the voter guide which contained errors, that the office spent $265,000 to fix. In addition, he gave his political buddy the printing contract without a state bid. There was his using the Secretary of State office resources to announce his bid for governor. There was his very partisan political efforts to keep the Green Party on the election ballot despite the tens of thousands of dollars the Republican Party spent to get the signatures onto the ballot. And on and on and on. A solid record of fiscal waste, political abuse, abuse of staff and abuse of the public trust.

Second, I know Christi Jacobsen because she actually worked for me once. She was the fiscal manager when I entered the Secretary of State office, hired by the previous Secretary of State. It didn’t take long to recognize that she didn’t know anything about accounting or management. Soon after taking office I had to hire a fiscal expert to consult on setting up the accounting in the office. That expert recommended that I let Jacobsen go as she was incapable of understanding and performing the most basic aspects of budgeting and accounting. I didn’t let her go, but hired a manager above her, hoping to train her. She left a few months later. Christi Jacobsen is the last person Montana business owners should want to entrust with their business registration fees.