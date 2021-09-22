Guest view: Bear awareness is particularly important in the fall

In the Taylor Fork drainage south of Big Sky, the Nine Quarter Circle Ranch has hosted travelers for more than a century. Here, guests have an opportunity to ride on horseback in the mountains, catch wild trout on a fly, and observe wildlife in their native habitat. The area is home to a healthy population of grizzly bears, and in order to conserve the population while the Nine Quarter Circle Ranch stays in operation, the guest ranch has adopted many bear-safety protocols.

Like all habits, bear awareness is something that takes time and practice before it becomes natural. Many communities and recreationists have followed bear safety guidelines for decades, but as recreation surges in our area and bears become more active as we approach fall, it’s important for visitors and locals to reflect on our own human behavior.

Nine Quarter Circle Ranch has been under Kelsey ownership for three generations. My wife and I took over the operation from my parents in 2019. We host families that have travelled from all over the country, or even internationally, and many of them come to the area in hopes of seeing bears. Just a few short miles from the Yellowstone National Park boundary, we’re fortunate to live in one of the few landscapes where grizzly bears thrive. Thanks to our own protocols on the ranch, and thanks to recreationists that follow bear-safety guidelines while enjoying the U.S. National Forest land in Taylor Fork, these bears by-and-large stay out of conflicts. In the majority of cases when our guests see a bear, it is from a distance during a horseback ride, while the bear is feeding or interacting in its natural habitat.