Guest view: Banning asbestos is a simple solution to a man-made disaster

This past year, about 40,000 Americans lost their lives to preventable diseases caused by asbestos, a known carcinogen. That’s 40,000 families that are left grieving a loss that did not need to happen. The United States has known for decades that asbestos causes fatal illnesses including mesothelioma and cancers of the lung, larynx and ovaries. And yet, an estimated 300 metric tons of raw chrysotile asbestos were imported into the country, an increase of more than 30 percent from the prior year.
Libby, Montana, knows the pain of asbestos loss, because it is home to one of America's worst man-made environmental disasters. The mine in Libby closed in 1990, but the damage was done — decades of mining left legacy asbestos in the air, water, and soil. Libby knows so well about the health impact from corporate greed. An estimated 400 Libby residents have died from asbestos-caused illnesses, and nearly 3,000 more are fighting an asbestos-caused disease. Given the ongoing asbestos-related disease impacts in communities like Libby have needed to be extra-cautious during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last week, Montana’s U.S. senators, Steve Daines and Jon Tester, sponsored the introduction of Senate Resolution 145, establishing National Asbestos Awareness Week, April 1-7. Global Asbestos Awareness Week is an opportunity to educate the public about the dangers of this known carcinogen and draw attention to our failure to protect Americans from the deadly effects of asbestos exposure. The resolution was passed unanimously.
Congress passed the first resolution for National Asbestos Awareness day in 2005, and then extended it to a week in 2007. However, since 2005, the US has imported 16,497 metric tons of raw asbestos into the country and an unknown additional amount in asbestos-containing products. Since that first resolution was passed, an estimated 600,000 deaths in the United States have been caused by asbestos.
We all know that a resolution for one week of awareness is not enough to protect public health. Senators Daines and Tester have both voiced support for an all-out asbestos ban in the United States, something that nearly 70 other countries worldwide have done.
The bill that could accomplish this — and provide an investigation into legacy asbestos like that found in Libby — has already been introduced to Congress. The bicameral Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act of 2019 (ARBAN) was voted out of Committee in the House by 49-1 but died on the floor in the waning days of the last Congress. However, the support shown from Senators Daines and Tester proves that banning asbestos is a cause that transcends party lines. and puts us in a strong position to move forward in the new Congress.
ARBAN is the most comprehensive asbestos ban bill ever put before Congress in nearly 30 years. Not only would it ban asbestos imports and use and require a comprehensive legacy study, but it would also put in place a strong “Right to Know” program that would require the chlor-alkali industry, the last industry importing and using the carcinogen, and others to disclose how and where asbestos-containing products are being used and who is exposed.
Senators Tester and Daines should be commended for e this bipartisanship to support strong policy to end the needless suffering and deaths caused from asbestos.
It is long past time for the U.S. to ban asbestos. But this year, we can see the finish line. Let’s band together and urge Congress to pass ARBAN once and for all and finally start protecting Americans in Montana and beyond.
Linda Reinstein, a mesothelioma widow, is co-founder of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization. Heather White is a resident of Bozeman, a nonprofit consultant, former president of Yellowstone Forever, and past executive director of Environmental Working Group.