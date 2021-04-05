Guest view: Banning asbestos is a simple solution to a man-made disaster

Congress passed the first resolution for National Asbestos Awareness day in 2005, and then extended it to a week in 2007. However, since 2005, the US has imported 16,497 metric tons of raw asbestos into the country and an unknown additional amount in asbestos-containing products. Since that first resolution was passed, an estimated 600,000 deaths in the United States have been caused by asbestos.

We all know that a resolution for one week of awareness is not enough to protect public health. Senators Daines and Tester have both voiced support for an all-out asbestos ban in the United States, something that nearly 70 other countries worldwide have done.

The bill that could accomplish this — and provide an investigation into legacy asbestos like that found in Libby — has already been introduced to Congress. The bicameral Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act of 2019 (ARBAN) was voted out of Committee in the House by 49-1 but died on the floor in the waning days of the last Congress. However, the support shown from Senators Daines and Tester proves that banning asbestos is a cause that transcends party lines. and puts us in a strong position to move forward in the new Congress.