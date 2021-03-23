Guest view: Attacks on public lands

So far this session, Rep. Steve Gunderson has introduced a string of bills that firmly position him as a public lands enemy.

His latest and most egregious attack on public lands is HB 418, his “hoax highways” bill.

HB 418 would have paved the way for counties to bulldoze roads in Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks, and in wilderness areas, and wildlife refuges across the state. It would have allowed individuals, municipalities, and counties to claim that a road existed anywhere there was a faint historical record of any public right-of-way — an overgrown cowpath, a forgotten trail, an abandoned two-track — dating all the way back to 1866.

Encouraging these right-of-way claims on an unknowable number of routes all across Montana was not about helping a small number of people access scattered inholdings and historical mining claims, as Gunderson claimed. There are numerous ways to address isolated private property issues, as Gunderson well knows.

No, the “hoax highways” bill was an attempt to broadly invalidate current public lands protections, including for national parks, by ramming new roads through wild public lands. And it was a cynical ploy to stop the future protection of any new places and strike a blow against the proud public lands tradition underpinning our outdoor way of life.