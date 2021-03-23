Guest view: Attacks on public lands

So far this session, Rep. Steve Gunderson has introduced a string of bills that firmly position him as a public lands enemy.
His latest and most egregious attack on public lands is HB 418, his “hoax highways” bill.
HB 418 would have paved the way for counties to bulldoze roads in Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks, and in wilderness areas, and wildlife refuges across the state. It would have allowed individuals, municipalities, and counties to claim that a road existed anywhere there was a faint historical record of any public right-of-way — an overgrown cowpath, a forgotten trail, an abandoned two-track — dating all the way back to 1866.
Encouraging these right-of-way claims on an unknowable number of routes all across Montana was not about helping a small number of people access scattered inholdings and historical mining claims, as Gunderson claimed. There are numerous ways to address isolated private property issues, as Gunderson well knows.
No, the “hoax highways” bill was an attempt to broadly invalidate current public lands protections, including for national parks, by ramming new roads through wild public lands. And it was a cynical ploy to stop the future protection of any new places and strike a blow against the proud public lands tradition underpinning our outdoor way of life.
HB 481 wasn’t just an ideological attack on public lands. It would have had terrible real-world consequences. Willy-nilly roadbuilding would have poured silt into blue-ribbon trout streams and fragmented habitat for elk, bears, mountain goats, and wolverines. It would have crippled public access by taking land out of the hands of the Forest Service and BLM and turning it over to developers. It would have forced private landowners to accept new roads punched through their property just because an abandoned path had run through a private ranch 150 years ago.
And it would have done so while leaving Montana taxpayers on the hook for untold millions.
Thankfully, a bipartisan group of state legislators saw through the smoke and mirrors and sent HB 418 packing. By doing so, they helped keep millions of dollars in taxpayers’ pockets and avoided a legal mess with no end in sight.
Gunderson can’t claim ignorance about the legal and financial consequences of HB418, because there’s a great case study just down the road.
Since Utah passed a similar bill in 2012, there have been 12,500 right-of-way claims. At the lowest estimate, the state has spent a minimum of $3.35 million per year litigating these claims and to date it has resolved… fewer than 0.0024% of the claims in question, according to Utah Assistant Attorney General Tony Rampton. During those nine years, Utah has spent upwards of $30 million. At that rate, it will take Utah over 4000 years and $14 billion to resolve its claims.
That kind of interminable fiscal nightmare is exactly the opposite of good governance, and it would cripple Montana for generations.
HB 418 isn’t Gunderson’s only attack on public lands. House Bill 320, which he introduced back in February, is a wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing bill designed to facilitate public lands transfer. Montanans have rejected transfer over and over again since then-Rep. Jennifer Fielder introduced transfer legislation in 2015 (HB 320 is a carbon copy of Fielder’s 2015 bill). Transfer would lock Montanans out of public lands, hurt our economic recovery, and threaten the integrity of our public lands. It’s a defeated and discredited idea that would cost Montana millions.
The vast bipartisan majority of legislators understand public lands’ importance to our economy, our health, and our outdoor way of life, and they deserve our thanks for their common sense and commitment to responsible governance. We can only hope that they can convince Gunderson to join them.
Noah Marion is Montana Wilderness Association’s State Policy Director.