Guest view: Atlantic Richfield should remove tailings, build new Civic Center

Sadly however, I received a response to my email from Arco/BP detailing they were not interested. In their response they wrote ...“ultimately the EPA, State, Butte Silver Bow Government and Atlantic Richfield British Petroleum Company determined that it was not technically feasible to remove all of the waste from this area." Even though research in the area by the Montana Bureau of Mines and the Butte Natural Resource Damage Restoration Council has proven the position of leaving “waste in place” to not be factual and true.

I completely understand why Arco/BP would not be supportive of the removal of the Parrot Tailings — mainly because of the cost. However, it is unconscionable knowing the seriousness of the contamination how Butte Silver Bow, EPA and the State of Montana could possibly support such a ridiculous proposal as Arco/BP expressed to leave the tailings as “waste in Place” and forever contaminate Silver Bow Creek.

With those thoughts, let me offer a few important thoughts concerning this issue:

• ABSOLUTELY no remediation dollars from Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum Company are currently being used in the cleanup process and removal of the Parrot tailings and relocation of the County shops.