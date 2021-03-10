Guest view: Atlantic Richfield should remove tailings, build new Civic Center

The Butte Civic Center is 70 years old and has served the community and this state very well over the years as a first-class facility! Is it now time for us to consider a new updated modern facility?
Thirty-five-plus years ago when Butte and Silver Bow Creek became a Superfund site, our then great Chief Executive Don Peoples promoted the idea of removing the Parrot tailings and building a new, up-to-date Civic Center.
Over the years I have written numerous times about Don’s idea and expressed and felt that the “Consent Decree Train” had already left the station, and it was probably not relevant anymore. But while driving by the new hotel and the first-class Old Works Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Anaconda and thinking about the upcoming Parrot tailings removal, I thought this idea and issue is more relevant today than it ever was.
One would have to be very naïve to think that there are no contaminated tailings underneath the Civic Center. I personally have witnessed the contaminated soils exposed during tailings removal and research taking place in the area and have witnessed contaminated groundwater flowing towards the Civic Center.
I recently wrote an email to the Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum Company, expressing my thoughts and hoping they would be amenable to my thoughts and supportive of financing such a proposal.
Sadly however, I received a response to my email from Arco/BP detailing they were not interested. In their response they wrote ...“ultimately the EPA, State, Butte Silver Bow Government and Atlantic Richfield British Petroleum Company determined that it was not technically feasible to remove all of the waste from this area." Even though research in the area by the Montana Bureau of Mines and the Butte Natural Resource Damage Restoration Council has proven the position of leaving “waste in place” to not be factual and true.
I completely understand why Arco/BP would not be supportive of the removal of the Parrot Tailings — mainly because of the cost. However, it is unconscionable knowing the seriousness of the contamination how Butte Silver Bow, EPA and the State of Montana could possibly support such a ridiculous proposal as Arco/BP expressed to leave the tailings as “waste in Place” and forever contaminate Silver Bow Creek.
With those thoughts, let me offer a few important thoughts concerning this issue:
• ABSOLUTELY no remediation dollars from Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum Company are currently being used in the cleanup process and removal of the Parrot tailings and relocation of the County shops.
• Currently, the removal of the Parrot tailings and relocation of the County shops is being accomplished using dollars from the $28.5 million Butte Priority Soils Natural Resource Damage Settlement designed to restore the contaminated area to productive use.
• Most importantly, no plan or dollars have been negotiated for restoration of the area from where Silver Bow Creek flows one block West of Harrison back to Texas Avenue. As we all know this is the most important section of the Creek cleanup and restoration if Butte is ever going to move forward!
• Missoula however, following removal of the Milltown Dam at a cost of over $100 million, has a cleaned and restored Clark Fork River where children can play and fish, and adults can float and fish and enjoy other amenities on the river. In addition to a beautiful new park and an amphitheater on the Blackfoot River.
British Petroleum/Atlantic Richfield Company have spent $80 billion cleaning and restoring the Gulf of Mexico because of the Horizon Oil Spill. I hope they will reexamine the proposal of a new Civic Center for Butte and finance such a proposal!