Guest view: As rain recedes, problems mount for western ranchers

The safety nets in place to protect our country’s ranchers are abysmal; any further losses could wipe out the American rancher. In places like New Mexico , streams which once ran year-round are now drying up by June, forcing ranchers to cut their herd sizes significantly. This year in Colorado, snowpack was at 111% of normal in some ranges, but was decimated by April due to warm temps; water which could’ve been used to grow alfalfa and other crops disappeared before anyone knew what was happening.

Our shift from local to industrial farming over the past decades has certainly made our food cheaper. If you shop in the right place, a ribeye only runs you $5 per pound! The convenience is almost unbelievable, but as my grandmother frequently says: “If it’s too good to be true then it isn’t true.” You don’t need many people to tend the fields when all you do is feed cows grain, and you don’t need many people to manage the livestock when they spend their entire life within 20 square feet. Jobs are drying up in the countryside. According to salary.com, a rancher makes somewhere around $40,000 per year (which I already sincerely doubt), but when you think about the fact that they need to pay a mortgage, support a family, buy farm equipment, pay for car insurance, pay for health insurance and pay taxes on their land, that $40,000 quickly turns into pennies.