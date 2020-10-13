Guest view: Arntzen handled CARES Act funds correctly

In late June, DOE announced implementation of an interim rule, which precluded local officials from differentiating between public and private schools in distribution of certain CARES Act funds. In announcing the rule, Secretary DeVos noted that the CARES Act is designed to benefit all students, teachers and families impacted by coronavirus and nothing [in it] would allow districts to discriminate against children and teachers based upon private school attendance and employment.”

On July 22nd, parties challenged the rule by suing DOE. On August 11th, the parties who filed the lawsuit moved the court to enjoin the rule. Representative Funk correctly noted that Judge Dabney Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia struck down DOE’s rules on September 4th. On September 25th, Secretary of Education DeVos announced that the government would not appeal the court’s decision.