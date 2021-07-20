Guest view: Are we good shepherds of our gifts?

I went to Mass Sunday morning through dense smoke and intense heat, and thanks to the COVID pandemic, I had to give the sign of peace rather than shaking hands. I continually thought about how the smoke and heat and the threat of COVID affected my precious young granddaughters as I contemplated the Good Shepherd parable. I asked myself, am I being a good shepherd of the wonderful personal gifts I have been given. Are we all being good shepherds of our collective gifts?

We have two young granddaughters at risk during the ongoing pandemic. One is still too young for the safety net of vaccines. The other has a compromising medical condition that has kept her from mixing in the schools since last year. Over that time both remote-learned from home as they, and we, lived in a tight bubble until finally the older of them could be vaccinated. The very tight protection we afforded them, including vaccination, was good shepherding on our part.

The onslaught of record-setting heat, the early proliferation of wildfires and the attendant unhealthy dense smoke provides new challenges as our granddaughter’s asthma forces us to stay indoors, in spite of the heat, to protect her compromised lungs. Five years ago, this kind of smoke put her in the ICU and we are not going to let that happen again. Good shepherding values implore us to be attentive and protective of our families.