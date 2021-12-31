Guest view: Are we facing Paradise lost?

The Custer Gallatin National Forest (CGNF) recently released its decision on the future of six East Paradise Grazing allotments. The allotments, Suce Creek, Pine Creek, Elbow Creek, Mill Creek, Six Mile South, Six Mile North lie south of Livingston, Montana and near or adjacent to the Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness.

Although the Forest Service considered a no-grazing alternative, it chose Alternative 3 which expands total acres open to livestock grazing over the present situation, requires costly “range improvements” like pipelines, fencing, and other tax-payer funded development to mitigate livestock impacts — all to permit the continued use of public lands for private profit of local ranchers.

These allotments just north of Yellowstone National Park play an important role in sustaining the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Continued livestock grazing on these allotments will potentially impact the region’s wildlife, vegetation, soil, and water.

The Forest Service’s own analysis concluded: “For most resource areas, the removal of livestock grazing would provide the most benefit. Livestock would not be present to impede recovery of riparian/stream conditions or compete with other species for forage and space. Removal of livestock would also eliminate any threats to wildlife resulting from depredation or human encounters.”

In particular, the Six Mile North (Emigrant Peak) and Six Mile South allotments, are located south of Chico Hot Springs. Both are adjacent to the Dome Mountain Wildlife Management Area, a major wintering range for elk. Elk calving occurs in the spring in this area, and both grizzly bears and wolves regularly patrol the area.

The solution for livestock damage is to invest more public funds into “range developments,” to allow the continued use of public lands by ranchers when any rational person would simply close the allotment.

Putting cattle on these allotments will harm predators by setting up potential conflicts. For instance, grizzly bears graze extensively on vegetation in the spring. Changing the turn out date to June will result in direct competition between cattle and bears, but more importantly, it increases the likelihood that bears will feed on cattle. Even if bears do not feed directly on live cattle, they often feast on dead animals. If the carrion is a dead cow, it can predispose them to feed on cattle in the future. This can result in the removal (killing) of bears.

The social displacement of native ungulates like elk by livestock can either reduce available prey for the bears or force bears into less secure areas as they seek to find prey. Bears seek out carrion and elk calves at lower elevations in the spring. These are often the same places where livestock are first permitted to forage on public lands, creating a potential livestock depredation situation by bears.

There is a lot of smoke and mirrors in the decision.

For instance, the Suce Creek allotment is “closed” to grazing, but is considered a “forage reserve” that can be used by cattle if drought, fire, or other natural events limits forage on other allotments.

The Pine Creek allotment includes Pine Creek campground. The campground will be available for cattle grazing every five years.

In what could be termed a sleight of hand, the CGNF will continue to keep the South Six Mile allotment closed to grazing, but they are going to transfer 7,086 acres to the North Sixmile Allotment by absorbing three of the four existing pastures in the South Sixmile allotment. In reality, more acreage will actually be available for livestock grazing, even though the South Sixmile Allotment remains “closed” to grazing.

To make the situation even more egregious the CGNF will get about $640.00 in grazing fees per month. The overall maximum grazing fee paid by permittees for utilization of authorized allotments would be about $2880.00 annually!

For this pittance, we get all the environmental and ecological damage created by on-going livestock grazing.

While livestock grazing is permitted on Forest Service, it is not required. The East Paradise allotments have higher public value for wildlife, ecosystem function, and wilderness recreation — all of which are compromised by the presence of domestic livestock.

George Wuerthner is an ecologist who has published dozens of books including Protecting the Wild: Parks and Wilderness the Foundation for Conservation.

