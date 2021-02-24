Guest view: Announcing fund to help families of missing Indigenous people

Selena Not Afraid. Ashley Heavyrunner Loring. Kaysera Stops Pretty Places.

For decades in Montana, Indigenous people — mostly women, like these three — have gone missing, many times murdered and leaving behind families to search desperately for their loved ones.

And many times, these families of Native people have had to go it alone, to search for their missing loved ones without the aid of authorities and with limited resources.

We’re keenly aware that some of our neighbors are treated differently, invisible and left behind altogether. We believe that this big, beautiful state can — and should — do better.

Today, thanks to Native families, Indian lawmakers and the Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force, we’re seeing this once hidden and sad story of society turning a blind eye to an epidemic in Indian Country being brought to light and the public’s attention.

That’s why we — a descendant of Butte Irish and an enrolled member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes — have teamed up to create the Snowbird Fund, which we launched with the help of the Montana Community Foundation to provide direct payments (no strings attached) to families of missing Indigenous people so they can immediately start a search before trails go cold.