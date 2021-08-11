Guest view: American workers are left behind in the clean energy economy, but Tester can help fix that

The world is transitioning to a clean energy economy, and American workers are being left behind. For the last few decades, foreign nations have increased their renewable energy capacities and modernized their energy infrastructure at a significantly faster rate than we have here in the United States. The most prominent example of this is China, as the country’s installed capacity of solar energy has soared to more than three times that of the United States, and they are the world’s largest producer of, and investor in, wind energy. Unfortunately, China’s domination in clean energy is due in large part to substantial government subsidies and the reported use of forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang province. China has chosen to expand its market dominance at all costs, and unable to compete with such practices, U.S. domestic production lags far behind that of China. As a result, American workers are being left out of the clean energy technology manufacturing boom.
The United States must work to level the playing field for American workers in the clean energy technology industry. American workers, including thousands of Montanans, have the opportunity to be on the forefront of manufacturing our own clean energy independence domestically, but that will not happen without policies prioritizing clean energy workers here in the United States.
Montana has incredible potential for clean energy manufacturing; it’s one of the states with the largest share of electricity generated from renewables. Most of this electricity comes from hydroelectric power plants, as Montana is the sixth-largest producer of hydroelectric power in the country. However, Montana is also home to growing solar and wind industries — it's among the top five states for wind energy potential, according to the Montana Renewable Energy Association. Investments in clean energy manufacturing and production would create thousands of jobs across the state and upgrade Montana’s existing energy grid.
Two pieces of legislation currently under consideration in Congress would go a long way toward ensuring Montana workers get a fair chance at manufacturing our clean energy economy — the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act and the Clean Energy for America Act.
The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act works to counteract the United States’ reliance on Chinese solar supply chains by offering tax credits to American solar manufacturers to encourage domestic manufacturing using American workers. This will incentivise an increase in domestic solar capacity and further expand the growing solar industry within Montana by ensuring American companies and their workers are on a level playing field with their subsidized Chinese competitors.
This bill works in tandem with the Clean Energy for America Act and the recent bipartisan infrastructure plan, which Montana Sen. Jon Tester called a “once-in-a-century investment.” The Clean Energy for America Act provides incentives for building clean energy sources in lower-income areas. It will allow all of Montana, including those residing in cities, towns, and rural communities to access clean energy tax credits, which would be refundable through direct payment.
We are currently at an energy crossroads in the United States, and Americans need leaders like Tester to take action to ensure America’s future is clean and secure. His support for the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act and the Clean Energy for America Act would mean creating opportunities for some of the state's biggest industries and for the hardworking individuals that make Montana great.
Alan Neuhauser is spokesperson for American Manufacturers for a Clean Energy Economy.