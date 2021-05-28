Guest view: AG's firing of law firm advances good government

Then there is the weakness of the contract’s protections for the state on questions of conflicts. The contract only required Motley Rice to certify that they had no conflict of interest on the day the contract was executed and to raise any future “potential or actual conflict” to the attorney general’s attention. But best practice for a state contract is to spell out conflict protections in greater detail in order to prevent the State from being put at a disadvantage as to other clients. This includes ensuring that counsel is providing the best price it offers to any government client by mandating that if counsel takes on another government client at a more favorable rate on the same topic, then the state will receive the lower, better fee terms. Yet again, the Motley Rice arrangement was nothing like the best practice despite Motley Rice representing multiple other states as well as leading a nationwide group of local governments who were suing over opioids, raising questions about what would happen to Montana should there be a global settlement that treated local governments or other states financially better than Montana.