Guest view: Aftermath of pulling US forces from Afghanistan

On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, as the forces of the Islamist movement, Taliban, began to infiltrate Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, the Biden administration scrambled to evacuate U.S. personnel from the city, while at the same time defending its policy of withdrawing U.S. forces, without realizing the immediate consequences of its own decisions. The failure of U.S. policy in Afghanistan is the direct byproduct of over two decades of miscalculations and overly optimistic assessments by Democratic and Republican administrations in Washington.
The Taliban, which denies the most basic rights of the Afghan people, especially the women of Afghanistan, is opposed by the overwhelming majority of the people of Afghanistan, who have been victimized by foreign armies and meddlesome neighbors since the invasion of the country by the Soviet Union on Dec. 24, 1979. The guerrilla war against the invading Soviet army and the civil war, which ensued after the withdrawal of Russian forces on Feb. 15, 1989, resulted into the destruction of Afghan society and the death and destitution of millions of Afghan citizens.
The Taliban, which emerged as a contender to power in 1996, is a creation of Pakistan’s military intelligence agency, or ISI, and, therefore, a direct instrument of Pakistan’s expansionist and interventionist foreign policy in Afghanistan. In more recent years, the Taliban has also enjoyed full military, financial and logistical support from the Islamic regime in Iran that views the victory of the Taliban as a major setback for the United States in the region.
But the rapid collapse of the Afghan state also tells a story of rampant corruption, administrative mismanagement, and the absence of any legitimacy on the part of the Afghan government whose high officials have used western military presence and massive foreign investment in the country to enrich themselves and their families at the expense of millions of struggling Afghans.
Since the invasion of the country by the United States in 2001, Afghanistan has received over $2 trillion of aid, while 2,312 American soldiers and officers have lost their lives in battles against the Taliban and al-Qaeda. As recently as early July, President Biden was expressing his full confidence in the Afghan government, declaring that the Afghan army of 300,000 could easily defeat a ragtag Taliban militia of 75,000. Allowing Afghanistan to fall into the hands of the Taliban for a second time repeats the mistake of previous administrations in Washington, whose assessment was that a country with no oil, gas or any other precious raw material, and frequently torn by ethnic and linguistic divisions, held no interest for American companies and corporations.
One of the first acts of the Taliban has been the release of 5,000 prisoners held by the Afghan government. Many of these prisoners are members of the terrorist organization al-Qaeda. The last time the United States abandoned Afghanistan to its fate, the country fell into the hands of the Taliban and Osama bin-Laden, who used Afghan territory as a training ground for his followers, who would eventually carry out the attacks of 9/11.
The human rights of the Afghan people, and especially the Afghan women, should also be of grave concern, particularly for the Biden administration, which claims that human rights should be an integral component of American foreign policy.
Finally, the Taliban leadership is arriving at the seat of power after dispatching its representatives to Moscow and Beijing, where it received promises of massive investment in Afghanistan from the Chinese government, a close ally of Pakistan, which is fast replacing the United States as the supreme economic power in the region.
Mehrdad Kia is the director of the Central and Southwest Asian Studies Center at the University of Montana.