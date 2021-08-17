Guest view: Aftermath of pulling US forces from Afghanistan

But the rapid collapse of the Afghan state also tells a story of rampant corruption, administrative mismanagement, and the absence of any legitimacy on the part of the Afghan government whose high officials have used western military presence and massive foreign investment in the country to enrich themselves and their families at the expense of millions of struggling Afghans.

Since the invasion of the country by the United States in 2001, Afghanistan has received over $2 trillion of aid, while 2,312 American soldiers and officers have lost their lives in battles against the Taliban and al-Qaeda. As recently as early July, President Biden was expressing his full confidence in the Afghan government, declaring that the Afghan army of 300,000 could easily defeat a ragtag Taliban militia of 75,000. Allowing Afghanistan to fall into the hands of the Taliban for a second time repeats the mistake of previous administrations in Washington, whose assessment was that a country with no oil, gas or any other precious raw material, and frequently torn by ethnic and linguistic divisions, held no interest for American companies and corporations.