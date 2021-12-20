Guest view: Afghans deserve better from us

I write in response to Congressman Matt Rosendale’s opinion on Afghans resettling in the United States. He recommends putting an end to that effort and sending the Afghan refugees somewhere else.

It is a cruel response toward people to whom we owe a debt — a debt not only to the Afghans who aided the U.S. military during the past 20 years, but also a debt to a country submerged in violence and war for almost five decades as a victim of the Cold War.

Fifty years ago, I lived and studied for five months in Afghanistan. I traveled safely from Kabul to Mazar-i-Sharif, Kandahar, Herat, the Bamiyan Buddhas and Panjshir Valley. I crossed into Peshawar, Pakistan via the Khyber Pass two times. At that time, Afghanistan was a constitutional monarchy that had been at peace for several decades as it jockeyed aid from both the Americans and the Soviets.

In 1973, the longtime King Zahir Shah was overthrown by a cousin, who in turn was murdered five years later when a pro-Communist Afghan government seized control. The Soviet Union arrived to shore up that government and in response, the United States armed the rebellion of men calling themselves the mujahideen — guerrilla fighters who were a mix of local strongmen and Islamic warriors.

The proxy war between the Soviet Union and the United States lasted for nine years. It shattered the once-peaceful country and prevented fledgling steps toward a constitutional government. When the Soviets withdrew from Afghanistan in 1989, the Cold War powers left behind a fully armed, fractured country with little government infrastructure and few professionals to manage the affairs of what is a complicated nation. It was entirely predictable that the fighting and resultant chaos would continue.

The Taliban gained control in the mid-1990s. They enacted draconian rules and sheltered radical jihadists like Al-Qaeda. After 9/11, Afghan suffering was impossible to separate from our own. We re-engaged and sent in troops until President Biden completed the process of withdrawing all troops, as promised under the Doha agreement former President Trump negotiated with the Taliban. The fragile government and army collapsed, the Taliban took control and Afghans who helped the U.S. and thousands more who just wanted to live in peace sought refuge in the U.S.

Rosendale’s response to the arrival of those Afghans lacks humanity and understanding. It implies that we are too weak to help those who helped us. It ignores that U.S. policy contributed significantly to the suffering and violence from which people are naturally fleeing. He says the Afghans threaten our security and safety, when that’s what the Cold War robbed them of decades ago.

We are better than that and the Afghans deserve better from us.

Marcia Hogan studied the language, history and culture of Afghanistan. After a career in the U.S. Forest Service, she continued studying Middle East history at UM. She serves as an Afghan welcome volunteer for the International Rescue Committee office in Missoula.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0