Guest view: Afghanistan points up the need to stop fighting undeclared wars

Was getting out of Afghanistan the right thing to do? For sure, and President Biden is to be applauded for that. Was our exit perfectly executed? Not so much. Ending wars you do not win is a messy process.

After 20 years of war, it took just 10 days for Afghanistan to fall to the Taliban. The takeover was expected, the rapidity was not. The Taliban seized its first provincial capital on Aug. 6. Just 10 days later, by Aug. 15, the Taliban were poised to take control of Kabul. By August 31st the U.S. military was gone, three months beyond the Trump deadline but meeting the Biden deadline.

We still have some messy but important evacuations to take care of — a real challenge — but at the end our twenty year misadventure into nation-building the Taliban of 2001 were replaced by the Taliban of 2021.

I am pondering several important questions: how did we enter this war, why did we stay, how much did it cost, where did the money go and can we learn from it?

We entered Afghanistan after 9/11 to crush the Taliban as a way to get at Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden. It was not a formally declared war. The last time Congress declared war, a requirement of our Constitution, was on December 8, 1941, against Japan after Pearl Harbor and on December 11 against Germany. More on that later.