Guest view: Adrift in an insane sea of political ignorance

“How far wilt thou abuse our patience? How long shall thy madness out-brave our justice?” — Cicero

We are adrift on an insane sea of political ignorance regarding the role of independent thought, reason and science in public decision-making which madness is killing people.

We should be disgusted with those who through ignorance, bias or stupidity refuse to get vaccinated and refuse to wear masks. They are not only affecting their health, which when there’re hospitalized sorely taxes our health care system and denies others necessary treatment, but the health of innocent others. We are retrogressing in the fight against Covid because of the refusal of the ignorant and obdurate to listen to reason and science.

“A popular government without popular information is but a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy; or perhaps both. Knowledge will forever govern ignorance. And a people who mean to be their own Governors must arm themselves with the Power that knowledge gives.” — James Madison