Guest view: Adams, a losing first-term incumbent, provides example for Trump

The peaceful transition of presidential power has been on the minds of a lot of Americans recently.
As a student and teacher of American history I firmly believe we should look to our storied past to see if there is a “how-to guide” that might provide a template. Alas, there is no constitutional requirement that a losing presidential candidate offer a concession speech to the winning opponent and, by extension, to his or her supporters and to the nation itself.
The concession tradition is relatively new, dating only to the presidential election of 1896. William Jennings Bryan, best known for his gifted oratory (as well as being a three-time losing major party presidential candidate), offered a brief, telegraphic message to William McKinley two days after Bryan’s defeat: “The returns indicate your election, and I hasten to extend my congratulations. We have submitted the issue to the American people and their will is law."
Since then every losing candidate has offered a concession of some sort. Of course, concession or not, there has never been a chief executive who has resolutely refused to abide by the results of an election and then come Inauguration Day remain in the White House. To put it mildly, that circumstance would be unique to our history and complicated for our democracy.
But if the current occupant needs a historical example — though to date he has found it unnecessary to be encumbered much by history, precedent, or hallowed traditions — he, and we, need look no further than the initial occasion when a first-term incumbent lost a bitterly contested election to his despised rival and then was forced to step down and begrudgingly hand over the reins of power.
That came after the rough and tumble election of 1800 when two of our illustrious founding fathers — John Adams and his vice president, Thomas Jefferson — squared off against each other. Each had served in the federal government since the intoxicating days of the American Revolution, both even working on the congressional committee that had drafted the Declaration of Independence. They had long been friends, and both served in George Washington’s administration, Adams as America’s first vice president, and Jefferson our first secretary of state. But by the late 1790s, after Washington had retired from politics, each represented increasingly contentious and opposing views on the power of the federal government, taxation, and our relationship with our former ally, France. Their friendship grew cold in 1800 as Jefferson and Adams found themselves at odds over the politics of the age. They actually had been (mostly) genteel presidential opponents in 1796 but an oddity in the original constitutional language required that the runner-up serve as vice president and Jefferson had finished second then. In 1798 Adams’s administration signed into law the notorious Alien and Sedition Acts that criminalized criticism of his administration and threatened newly arrived immigrants (and potential voters for Jefferson) with deportation and a substantially longer wait to become naturalized and thus eligible to vote. Consequently, Adams’s popularity plummeted and he was in grave danger of losing the election. Despite our short history, this would be unprecedented. What does an incumbent president do after losing to his reviled opponent?
After an acrimonious campaign with plenty of mudslinging, including accusations that Jefferson was an atheist and on the other side editorials questioning Adams’s sexuality and characterizing him as “a poor old man,” who was incapable of leading the country, the electoral college vote ended in a tie between Jefferson and a regional upstart, Aaron Burr. Adams finished a distant third.
Under the rules laid out in the Constitution it was left to the House of Representatives to decide the election. After weeks of intrigue, open threats of potential civil war, and backroom bargaining, the House narrowly chose Jefferson. A gloomy, dejected lame-duck Adams spent the last several months in the new, swampy capitol city of Washington, D.C., in the drafty, unfinished “President’s House,” brooding over the fate of the country that he felt sure was doomed once his bitter rival assumed power.
As is the case with no constitutional concession requirement, there is no mandate that the losing candidate attend his/her successor’s inauguration. However, it has been a tradition and courtesy that nearly every losing candidate has followed. Not Adams. In the early morning hours of Inauguration Day, 1801, he quietly slipped out of town on the 4 a.m. stage. Later that day Jefferson was sworn into office in a simple ceremony as our third president while Adams was already on the bumpy road back to Massachusetts. Through it all the republic survived and peaceful transfers of power have become a hallmark of American democracy.
Since stagecoaches have long since disappeared, perhaps our current occupant may want to follow Adams’s long-ago example and begin checking the early morning January 20, 2021, Amtrak schedules to Mar-a-Lago.
Keith Edgerton is a history professor and the chair of the department of history at MSU-Billings.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!