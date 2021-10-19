Guest view: Acknowledging structural racism is important

“Not life, but good life, is to be chiefly valued. It is not living but living rightly. The unexamined life is not worth living.” Socrates
Critical Race Theory is in Montana’s news as our Superintendent of Education, Attorney General and Governor have castigated it and don’t want it taught. Nationwide many states have banned teaching CRT. What is this theory that has stirred such emotion? What larger societal lessons can we draw from this tumult?
CRT’s origins go back to 19th Century sociologists and the theoretical underpinning of CRT, which is conflict theory, is standard and well-recognized in the discussion of U.S. social problems.
We cannot make America great if we ignore the past failures. We cannot make America great if we ignore the problems of the present. History does not reward myopic thinking. No person or institution likes to admit that it made mistakes. No person or institution likes to admit it was wrong. But unless we do so, we can never improve — we learn from our mistakes. “Failure is instructive.” (John Dewey) CRT challenges us to accept the pain that comes from admitting our errors as necessary for growth and knowledge.
CRT asks the fundamental questions: “Why does this country still tolerate and sustain racism? How can we overcome racism?” CRT encourages a critical analysis of the past and present history of U.S. racism. “Those who cannot learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” (Santayana) CRT argues with much justification that racism is not just a product of bigoted individuals but has been and continues to be institutionalized in the U.S.
Of course, the bigotry in our country’s history is not confined to African-Americans. For most of our history we practiced genocide with regard to Native Americans. We need to dispel the destructive myth that the mission system was a benign “gift” to Native Americans when in fact it was evil, vicious and cruel. We need to expose the historical prejudice displayed against Latino Americans.
Focusing on African-Americans, consider:
In virtually all dimensions, African-Americans are worse off than white Americans.
These indicators of structural/institutional racism are: Lower longevity, more pernicious effects of Covid, lower median income, lower levels of access to education and lower levels of education, greater unemployment, greater rates of poverty, higher arrest and incarceration rates, fewer political offices held, continued discrimination in access to affordable/livable housing and continuing discrimination by institutions such as our criminal justice system. Similar statistics can be cited in reference to other minorities in the U.S. such as Native Americans and Latinos. This prejudice and discrimination that has marked American history from the beginning continues into the present.
Those who want to ban the teaching of CRT only want to present a mythical, sanitized, whitewashed view of America’s past and present. There has been and continues to be bigotry, racism, ethnocentrism, sexism, ageism and intolerance of diversity in this country. Ignoring this fact will not make it go away. Of course, to be blunt, many of the critics of CRT are overt or latent bigots who actually support white, male supremacy. They certainly show this by their deeds—a good indication of their intent. The xenophobic fanaticism underlying criticism of CRT permeates their approach to all social problems in the U.S.
Part of the reason for not wanting to face up to and own up to the problems in American society is that they fear that that could lead to a movement to actually fix or address the problems. And since they profit politically, psychologically and/or economically from the problem, these bigots don’t want them fixed.
A social problem is a societal condition that does not square with our ideals. We have social problems that morally demand remediation. But there are those who don’t want them fixed and attempt to silence any attempt to bring them out in the open. At its core, CRT is a call for social justice. We have forgotten and continue to forget our societal commitment, going back to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, to promote social justice. We need movements like CRT to wake us up from our bigoted slumbers. CRT helps us hold accountable leaders who espouse fear, hatred and bigotry.
Dr. John W. Ray is a professor of political science and political philosophy at Montana Tech. He has recently had a peer review paper accepted for presentation for an international conference at the University of Athens-Greece on the fact and fiction behind Critical Race Theory. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Montana Tech.