Guest view: Acknowledging structural racism is important

“Not life, but good life, is to be chiefly valued. It is not living but living rightly. The unexamined life is not worth living.” Socrates

Critical Race Theory is in Montana’s news as our Superintendent of Education, Attorney General and Governor have castigated it and don’t want it taught. Nationwide many states have banned teaching CRT. What is this theory that has stirred such emotion? What larger societal lessons can we draw from this tumult?

CRT’s origins go back to 19th Century sociologists and the theoretical underpinning of CRT, which is conflict theory, is standard and well-recognized in the discussion of U.S. social problems.

We cannot make America great if we ignore the past failures. We cannot make America great if we ignore the problems of the present. History does not reward myopic thinking. No person or institution likes to admit that it made mistakes. No person or institution likes to admit it was wrong. But unless we do so, we can never improve — we learn from our mistakes. “Failure is instructive.” (John Dewey) CRT challenges us to accept the pain that comes from admitting our errors as necessary for growth and knowledge.