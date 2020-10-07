Guest view: Abortion right at stake in gubernatorial election

Criminalizing doctors and nurses for performing abortions may sound far-fetched to some, but it is a real threat. In prior legislative sessions, some Montana legislators have threatened health care providers with criminal punishment—including jail time—for providing abortions. Health care professionals cannot focus on providing the best care possible for their patients when they fear being arrested and jailed.

Other anti-abortion bills have passed the Montana legislature in prior sessions and would have become law if not for the governor’s veto. These include fetal personhood initiatives, bills meant to shame people by mandating unneccessary and intrusive tests before an abortion, and laws that severely undermine a young person’s right to have an abortion. Increasingly extremist lawmakers are trying to chip away at Montanans’ right to privacy in medical and reproductive decisions. We know their end goal is making abortion illegal.

This could become the reality all too soon. Already anti-abortion bills have been filed for the upcoming 2021 legislative session. The right to abortion care is on the line in this election. If anti-abortion measures pass the governor’s desk in 2021, nurses and doctors could be criminalized and sent to jail for practicing health care, and Montanans in need of abortion care might have nowhere to turn.