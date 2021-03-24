Guest view: A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Montana

These are serious problems. But they aren’t new, and they aren’t mysteries. For a long time, ideas on how to tackle the major issues we face have been well-known by policy makers. Solutions haven’t been lacking — resources have. With nearly $3 billion heading our way, that is no longer the case.

We have the means to revolutionize Montana’s broadband infrastructure and create jobs across the state. We can meaningfully invest in affordable housing to increase supply and reduce cost, and allow hardworking Montana families to buy a home and cement their roots in their community. We can green-light the backlog of shovel-ready infrastructure projects that have been awaiting funding. We can support Montana businesses by supporting Montana families. Investing in high-wage, high-demand job training, child care, and paid family leave can help every Montanan participate in a thriving economy.

And we can say thank you to all the essential workers who risked everything to keep our state running over the last year with a one-time $2000 bonus.