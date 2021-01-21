Guest view: A new department for Butte’s future

With the signing of the Consent Decree and the creation of the Superfund Department, this is the end of a chapter in Butte’s environmental cleanup.

It’s not the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners' responsibility to rename departments, but I would like to suggest Chief Executive Gallagher consider renaming the new Superfund Department to something that invokes a prosperous future rather than a legacy of cleaning up the past. I suggest something along the lines of the Department of Environmental Services.

This is a rare occasion to create something new in our city-county government that would have a major impact on the citizens of our community. As proposed, the three main units of the department are environment, data and health. In the interim, the proposed units will be monitoring the cleanup, insuring Butte-Silver Bow meets our required responsibilities under the consent decree, and continuing the successful cleanup up toxic attic dust. In the future, the role of this department will not only be instrumental in ongoing Superfund-related duties but could also manage Butte’s wastewater and storm water infrastructure to protect health and the environment. This includes protecting Blacktail and Silver Bow Creeks, and ensuring that they once again become welcoming features in our town and support thriving ecosystems.

Perhaps most importantly, this department will have an opportunity to shape Butte’s environmental narrative. As such, the future of this department’s responsibilities and the impact it will make will be far more than just Superfund. The talented and dedicated civil servants at the helm of this new department are well-positioned to see us through a potential Superfund delisting and ensure a smooth and prosperous transition to environmental health for Butte. Rather than focusing on the past, let’s set this department on a path to support Butte’s post-Superfund era.

Shawn Fredrickson is City-County Commissioner for District 1 in Butte.

