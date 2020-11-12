Guest view: A message for Montana's next governor

An open letter to Montana Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte:

Dear sir: I am just one of the more than half-million Montanans who neither supported nor voted for you. Nevertheless, the voters of Montana have spoken and you will be our next governor. I write this because there are a number of issues that concern me, knowing of both your political and religious beliefs.

It is my hope that as you develop your legislative and regulatory agendas, you will always keep in mind that Montana has changed dramatically since you moved here. We are an increasingly diverse society with Black, Latinx and Asian people as well as Indigenous peoples and whites. We are heterosexual, homosexual and non-binary, too. We are Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, Buddhist, Islamic and atheist.

We also believe in science, including anthropology and climatology.

And from what we know about you, your belief system tells you that Earth is only 6,000 years old; that humans coexisted with dinosaurs; that Jesus Christ is the one and only divinity. Surely you know that not everyone in this state (or country) believes these things.