Guest view: A light tap, and Butte roots

Montana was one of the four states in the nation hit hardest by the “Spanish flu” a century ago, and Butte was the hardest-hit Montana city. My dad was born just in time to see it in.

Either my grandfather, Con, or my grandmother, Ann — or both — were hospitalized with the virus at some point in a school that had been converted into a sick bay, but Dad had no memory of it. He himself escaped the virus that claimed so many infants and toddlers.

Not all his family was so lucky. Con’s mother, still in Ireland, wrote her far-flung son in January 1919 that “your darling brother Tom died Christmas Eve only one week sick. Neither the doctor’s care nor the priest prayers could save him from “that awful epidemic.” Two months later, Con and Ann Sheehy welcomed their second son into the world and named him Tom. He was luckier than his namesake. The epidemic passed him by.

Death, of course, had other tricks up its sleeve a century ago. Dad recalled growing up in a Butte full of widows — made so not by the pandemic, but by the mines. Each of the three years before his birth featured a mine disaster, the last, the Speculator fire at the Speculator, claiming 167 men’s lives. Every morning he watched Con head out to the mines, knowing that today might be the day “a fall of rock” would add his mother to the list of neighborhood widows.