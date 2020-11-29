Guest view: A light tap, and Butte roots

Montana was one of the four states in the nation hit hardest by the “Spanish flu” a century ago, and Butte was the hardest-hit Montana city. My dad was born just in time to see it in.
Either my grandfather, Con, or my grandmother, Ann — or both — were hospitalized with the virus at some point in a school that had been converted into a sick bay, but Dad had no memory of it. He himself escaped the virus that claimed so many infants and toddlers.
Not all his family was so lucky. Con’s mother, still in Ireland, wrote her far-flung son in January 1919 that “your darling brother Tom died Christmas Eve only one week sick. Neither the doctor’s care nor the priest prayers could save him from “that awful epidemic.” Two months later, Con and Ann Sheehy welcomed their second son into the world and named him Tom. He was luckier than his namesake. The epidemic passed him by.
Death, of course, had other tricks up its sleeve a century ago. Dad recalled growing up in a Butte full of widows — made so not by the pandemic, but by the mines. Each of the three years before his birth featured a mine disaster, the last, the Speculator fire at the Speculator, claiming 167 men’s lives. Every morning he watched Con head out to the mines, knowing that today might be the day “a fall of rock” would add his mother to the list of neighborhood widows.
“Tap ‘er light,” miners would remind one another as they descended into the bowels of the Richest Hill on Earth. Be gentle with those explosives you’re tamping into the rock face. Facing such hardness, your impulse is to hammer hard. But too much force and you’ll blow them all into eternity. It became a philosophy of life.
Con was one of the millions of Irish immigrants who came to this country searching for that sweet land of liberty promised in song. He migrated, as so many Irish did, to Butte, and there he found Ann Marie Hanley, another Irish immigrant. She was from County Cork, he from Kerry - historic enemies – but whatever the divisions in the old country, the Irish were one in Butte. With every race and some dozen ethnicities, each huddling together in its own Butte neighborhood for the warmth of language and custom, there were new ways to draw lines, if you’d a mind to.
Like so many other immigrants yearning to breathe free a century ago, Con found a hard, hard life here — arguably as hard as the one he left behind. But it was a life you felt you could do something about.
Through your union, you could live to work five days, instead of six, in safer mines and with better pay. Through your vote, you could live to elect a man of your faith, a faith that had been criminalized in your birthplace and sneered upon even in this country for much of your life. Through their education, you could see your children grow and prosper in a land that, for them at least, would be full of opportunity.
And through shared good times and bad, you could witness the lines that separated those ethnic neighborhoods dissolve and their cultures meld into an amalgam that has outlasted and outshone the metals deep in those mines: the loving, laughing, proud, and singularly amazing community of Butte, America.
Con Sheehy didn’t die in the mines. After a long life, he died of the lung disease the mines gave him. He had survived persecution, the crossing, a pandemic, the Depression, two world wars, and decades of hard, hard work. But he lived to see his children prosper in a better country than the one that had greeted him half a century earlier. Of all the things any of us yearn for, isn’t that the one lode we hope our labors will lead to?
On his deathbed Con apologized to Ann for all that he had not been able to give her, all the hardships they had known. Gently, she shushed him.
“It’s a strange world, Con,” she had always told him, “but the only one we know.” This time, she simply assured him, “I am content.”
In today’s strange world, in this Thanksgiving season in the middle of a pandemic, at a time when we still draw too many lines and find too many ways to misunderstand and resent one another, I think of all that Con and Ann and so many other Cons and Anns sacrificed, believing fiercely that here, in this county, there is always something you can do about it. And although I am not yet content, I am thankful.
Still, tap ‘er light, won’t you?
Mary Sheehy Moe is the daughter of John “Skeff” Sheehy. She writes from Great Falls.
