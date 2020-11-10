Guest view: A great result for Montana conservatives

Montana Values include protecting the unborn, securing our Second Amendment Right, and developing our natural resources. People are free to not own a firearm, drink from paper straws, and drive an electric vehicle, but we cannot allow this to become a mandate from the heavy hand of government. With conservative majorities in the Legislature, a Republican governor, and strong attorney general, we are in a position to expand our freedoms and defend them when dark money groups try to challenge them in court.

As Governor-elect Gianforte and conservative legislators work to undo sixteen years of damage done by democrat governors, we all have a duty to rally our new neighbors behind their conservative agenda. If we do not educate our new neighbors, our chapter of governing could easily become the calm before the storm when radical liberals sweep back into power and make us an extension of the left coast. They need to know that our coal funds the school their children attend, the parks they play in, and the libraries they read in.

With about 44% of our state budget being made up from federal dollars, we will have to find ways to become more financially independent from the federal government. Federal aid does not reduce the national debt and often comes with strings attached. By growing our economy in ways that expand the middle class, keep home ownership within reach for those who work, and keep our small businesses and family farms strong, we will remain the last best place in America.

Randy Pinocci serves on the Public Service Commission.

