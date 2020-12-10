Guest view: A Christmas note from Montana GOP chair

Fellow Montanans, I’d like to extend my warmest Christmas and holiday wishes to you and your loved ones.

The holiday season is an annual reminder of the importance of two key institutions that bind our state together and define our Montana way of life: the freedom to worship as we choose and the importance of family. These values are at the core of the Montana Republican Party and have always been the guiding forces in allowing us to overcome even the most daunting challenges.

While 2020 brought one of the most unprecedented hardships and daunting challenges we have faced, the American spirit has always been one of perseverance and strength. And I know that we will rise to the occasion and that this next year will bring hope, healing, prosperity, and immense potential all across our state. With the New Year quickly approaching, we have so much to look forward to in 2021.

The COVID-19 vaccine will soon find its way to 300 million Americans, and we will finally be able to move past the terrible virus that challenged the health of our community and the health of our economy like never before.