Guest view: A caring, sharing and productive society

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines claims that the “Democrats’ proposal will weaken the economy, kill jobs and send them overseas, and increase costs for all Montanans,” and that it will “push the U.S. down the path of socialism.”

Facts may steady truth’s precarious perch. The Republican obsession with low taxes has not resulted in a well-educated, healthy and happy citizenry; indeed other nations show us how higher taxes that fund quality education, health care and human services add to productivity and individual well-being. Think about the following as you consider Senator Daines’ assertions:

The U.S. is a low-tax country. We lack many human services, have poor outcomes in education and health, and our infrastructure is crumbling. Wealth and income are more concentrated than elsewhere. Productivity growth has lagged behind that of other countries. The average U.S. worker works more hours and is less happy than counterparts in higher-tax countries.

Point 1: General government revenue in the U.S. is 32% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The average is 44% for other G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and the U.K.). Similarly, general government spending in the U.S. is 38% of GDP and lags behind all other G7 countries (45% average). One result is that the U.S. is outperformed by other countries, both industrialized and developing, in education and health outcomes.

Point 2: Wealth is highly concentrated in the U.S. — the top 1% hold 42% of net household wealth. The average for other G7 countries is 19%, of which Canada is highest at 26%. The bottom 60% hold less than 2.5% of U.S. wealth versus an average of 13% for other G7 countries. With so much wealth (and income) in the hands of the top 1%, it is no surprise that middle-income Americans have far less wealth than counterparts in peer countries. We are a country of “haves” and “have nots.”

Those with adequate income and wealth can pay for the education, health care, daycare, transport and other services as needed, while many fellow citizens are unable to afford these necessities.

Point 3: From 1970 to 2020, per capita hourly productivity in other G7 countries increased more rapidly than in the U.S. Over the half century, in constant prices, income per hour of employment increased by 212% in the U.S. and an average of 250% in other G7 countries (including Japan at 342%).

Slower growth in hourly productivity means working longer to pay bills. American workers, on average, work 200 more hours (5+ weeks) each year than those in other G7 countries.

Point 4: The result is a less-happy U.S. citizenry. Using a measure of happiness in which individuals consider income, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity of fellow citizens, and corruption levels, the U.S. ranked 19th globally. Government revenues and spending for the seven happiest countries (all in northern Europe) averaged 47% and 46% (respectively) of GDP versus 32% and 38% (respectively) in the U.S.

Radical change in tax and spending policies is required to be competitive in productivity growth and quality of life. We are a wealthy country lacking key public services, with highly concentrated income and wealth, slow productivity growth, and a hardworking population that is not very happy. The 2017 U.S. tax cuts reduced the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%, further concentrating income and wealth. We need higher taxes on corporations and high-income individuals.

Instead of stoking fear and protecting existing concentrations of income and wealth, I suggest that Senator Daines develop competing solutions that address the nation’s problems.

Roger S. Smith is a retired economist and business school dean living near Polson.

