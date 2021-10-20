Guest view: 49 years after Clean Water Act, rivers and streams still face uphill challenges

October 18 marked the 49th anniversary of America’s hallmark clean water law, the Clean Water Act (CWA). The trailblazing legislation, signed in 1972 by President Nixon, aimed to “restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the nation’s waters,” finally providing a path forward for addressing water pollution across the country.
Nearly 50 years after the CWA’s inception, our waterways continue to face uphill challenges, even in Montana. As a headwaters state for the nation’s longest river system, Montana holds a special responsibility to restore and maintain clean and healthy water. Yet, rolled-back water quality protections, climate change, booming population trends, sprawl development, outdated and undergunned wastewater treatment technology, speculative oil and gas development, and lack of political will to prioritize our water resources have left Montana’s waterways at risk of degradation and persistent pollution problems.
The CWA provides a remarkably strong framework for protecting Montana’s world-class waterways, fisheries, and clean drinking water — if and when followed. The premise is simple: use nonpartisan, best-available science to set standards for river health, then use said standards to determine whether water is clean or dirty and to limit pollution. If a river is clean, protect it from decline; if a river is dirty, create mandatory cleanup plans; if an activity degrades water quality, limit pollution contributions.
However, when politics subsume science — such as the Legislature’s passage and the Department of Environmental Quality’s implementation of Senate Bill 358, which attempts to roll back science-based numeric nutrient pollution criteria — this framework doesn’t work and Montana’s outdoors heritage is unnecessarily put at risk.
Whether it’s removing the goal posts of waterway protection or applying radically expanded exemptions for polluting activities, politically-driven laws like SB 358 not only conflict with federal law and the promises of the CWA, they threaten water quality across the state and the things we hold dear. Montana’s backslide from sound water management should concern all Montanans: from farmers and ranchers to fishing guides and outfitters, to local communities and businesses, we all depend upon and benefit from clean water and healthy rivers.
Since the CWA’s inception common rhetoric from large polluters — including oil and gas refineries, mining corporations, and large cities and towns is that pollution control technology and science-based water pollution standards under the CWA are too burdensome and expensive. The truth is that for over 50 years both municipal and industrial dischargers have proven unwilling to invest in technology upgrades that will provide progress toward meeting pollution standards and better protecting water quality unless and until the law requires it.
Meaningful pollution control surely isn’t cheap, but restoring polluted water is even more costly and burdensome than being proactive and investing in clean water upfront. Not to mention the secondary costs associated with polluted waters including human health costs, agricultural losses, and cumulative impacts on the outdoor economy. Protecting clean water and healthy waterways would be a wise business move and a smart comeback for the Gianforte administration.
This past summer was a particularly challenging season for Montana’s rivers and cold-water fisheries. The Gallatin, Lower Madison, and Jefferson all suffered neon-green algal blooms from excessive nutrient pollution; the Beaverhead, Big Hole, Ruby, and Smith reached historic low flows; the Big Hole’s brown trout populations are at 40-year lows; water temperatures across Western Montana skyrocketed early and stayed longer than ever before; and amidst these unhappy events Montana is experiencing the largest population boom in our history. These tough river conditions are likely to worsen in the coming summers, particularly with more straws than ever in the proverbial glass of water. Now more than ever is the time for decisionmakers to double down on ensuring a healthy future for our waterways.
So as we celebrate the CWA’s anniversary this year, let us firmly resolve: we must strengthen, not weaken, protections for clean water. A good starting point would be stopping Montana’s rollback of science-based nutrient pollution standards. And then we’ll need policies ensuring growth includes investment in green infrastructure, building local climate resiliency, and protecting our cold water fisheries. For the sake of our outdoors heritage, countless businesses, and our distinctly Montana way of life, we must do more to protect clean water and healthy rivers.
Guy Alsentzer is executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper.