Guest view: 49 years after Clean Water Act, rivers and streams still face uphill challenges

Meaningful pollution control surely isn’t cheap, but restoring polluted water is even more costly and burdensome than being proactive and investing in clean water upfront. Not to mention the secondary costs associated with polluted waters including human health costs, agricultural losses, and cumulative impacts on the outdoor economy. Protecting clean water and healthy waterways would be a wise business move and a smart comeback for the Gianforte administration.

This past summer was a particularly challenging season for Montana’s rivers and cold-water fisheries. The Gallatin, Lower Madison, and Jefferson all suffered neon-green algal blooms from excessive nutrient pollution; the Beaverhead, Big Hole, Ruby, and Smith reached historic low flows; the Big Hole’s brown trout populations are at 40-year lows; water temperatures across Western Montana skyrocketed early and stayed longer than ever before; and amidst these unhappy events Montana is experiencing the largest population boom in our history. These tough river conditions are likely to worsen in the coming summers, particularly with more straws than ever in the proverbial glass of water. Now more than ever is the time for decisionmakers to double down on ensuring a healthy future for our waterways.

So as we celebrate the CWA’s anniversary this year, let us firmly resolve: we must strengthen, not weaken, protections for clean water. A good starting point would be stopping Montana’s rollback of science-based nutrient pollution standards. And then we’ll need policies ensuring growth includes investment in green infrastructure, building local climate resiliency, and protecting our cold water fisheries. For the sake of our outdoors heritage, countless businesses, and our distinctly Montana way of life, we must do more to protect clean water and healthy rivers.

Guy Alsentzer is executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper.

