Guest view: 2nd Amendment written to preserve slavery - not freedom

The original intent of the Second Amendment was not freedom but slavery, the opposite of what many gun advocates say it is.
Many founders, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, owned slaves. James Madison, the man who drafted the Second Amendment—actually, most of the Constitution—was born on a 4,000-acre Virginia plantation with over 100 slaves. When he became president, Madison brought some of his slaves with him to serve in the White House. Although Madison later developed theoretical reservations about slavery, he nevertheless owned slaves all of his life, and he could not escape the political pressure other slave owners put on him.
To get the Constitution ratified, Madison needed the support of southern slave-owning states, particularly his own Virginia, which became a pivotal vote for ratifying the Constitution. Enslaved Blacks were the majority in eastern Virginia, and white slave owners lived in constant fear of a slave insurrection.
While Madison was drafting the Constitution, the memory of a slave rebellion in Stono, South Carolina, in 1739, was still fresh on everyone’s minds. The rebellion started when some slaves stormed a store that sold guns, decapitated the shopkeepers, and seized guns and powder. Then, they rushed to the streets, cried, “Liberty!” calling for others to join them against their masters. The slave rebellion ended only after the local militia was called to arms, killing dozens in the ensuing battle.
To get Virginia to ratify the Constitution, Madison had to address the fear of whites in Virginia that a federal army might not come to their aid if their slaves rebelled. Given the growing anti-slavery movement in the northern states, it was all too easy to imagine that, one day, Congress and the president would be opposed to slavery and refuse to send help when slaves rebelled and they started killing their masters. So Madison drafted the Second Amendment to assure his fellow Virginians that they could still depend on a state militia to protect them if they ratified the Constitution.
The arguments that the Second Amendment protects an inherent right to self-defense, a right to rebel against tyranny and provide a check on federal power were only rhetorical gestures, pretenses to deny a horrible reality. Owning another person always corrupts a person’s moral compass, as Harriet Beecher Stowe argued in "Uncle Tom’s Cabin," obliging people to lie to themselves and others. Nothing a slave owner says can be taken at face value. However it was framed by the founders, the true purpose of the Second Amendment was to preserve slavery.
So, there is nothing noble, just or virtuous about the Second Amendment. Madison didn’t write it to defend freedom; he wrote it to defend slave owners. We need to remember this, especially now that Trump supporters are using the Second Amendment to overthrow democracy violently—as they attempted to do on Jan. 6, when they stormed the Capitol, threatening to hang Mike Pence if he ratified the Electoral College results.
The idea that a group of people, operating entirely on their own, ignoring any independent fact-checking of their conspiracy theories, has constitutional sanction to overturn an election is incredibly dangerous. It is how democracies die.
Wade Sikorski has a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. He is the author of "Modernity and Technology: Harnessing the Earth to the Slavery of Man," and lives in Baker.