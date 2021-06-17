Guest view: 2nd Amendment written to preserve slavery - not freedom

To get Virginia to ratify the Constitution, Madison had to address the fear of whites in Virginia that a federal army might not come to their aid if their slaves rebelled. Given the growing anti-slavery movement in the northern states, it was all too easy to imagine that, one day, Congress and the president would be opposed to slavery and refuse to send help when slaves rebelled and they started killing their masters. So Madison drafted the Second Amendment to assure his fellow Virginians that they could still depend on a state militia to protect them if they ratified the Constitution.

The arguments that the Second Amendment protects an inherent right to self-defense, a right to rebel against tyranny and provide a check on federal power were only rhetorical gestures, pretenses to deny a horrible reality. Owning another person always corrupts a person’s moral compass, as Harriet Beecher Stowe argued in "Uncle Tom’s Cabin," obliging people to lie to themselves and others. Nothing a slave owner says can be taken at face value. However it was framed by the founders, the true purpose of the Second Amendment was to preserve slavery.