Guest opinion: Yes, a President can be impeached and convicted after leaving office

“Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office . . . but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment. . . .” Art. I, § 3, cl. 7.

Art. II, § 4 speaks only of removal from office. The President and other officers “shall” be removed. If you are not in office you obviously cannot be removed, so this section does not use the word “person.” This section commands the Senate to remove the officer once they have convicted the President, Vice President or civil officer. It is silent about disqualification, however.

In contrast to Article II, § 4, Art. I, § 3, cl. 6, uses the word “Person,” not “President,” “Vice President,” or “Officers.” A “person” may be convicted by the Senate. There is no requirement that they be at the time the “President,” “Vice President,” or “Officer.” When this clause speaks about the power of the Senate to conduct the trial, it does not grant the “Power to try all” civil officers. It grants the “Power to try all Impeachments,” that is, to try anyone who has been impeached by the House of Representatives.