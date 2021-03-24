Guest opinion: What has happened to civic virtue?

The practice of these obligations has become ossified to be replaced with a degree of thoughtless selfishness that beggars the imagination. We see John Kennedy’s question: “Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country?” as hopelessly outdated and quaint.

The dearth of public reason is seen daily in Helena where we hear appeals on the part of the legislative majority to maximizing freedom from government regulations — the more freedom the better. So, let people bring guns wherever they want (except the Legislature) even though the problem this was meant to solve was never articulated and we now have a solution to a nonexistent problem that will create its own problems or don’t mandate that people wear masks even though that protects the public. Inconsistently these same people argue for government to regulate the freedom and rights of women to control their own bodies, of the LGTBQ community to be treated equitably, of Native Americans to be treated with equality, the poor with dignity, etc. There is no consistency in position or underlying philosophy. On the one hand freedom is the paramount virtue and right. No, on the other it can be severely limited for religious or cultural and discriminatory reasons.