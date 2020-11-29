Guest opinion: We need each other more than ever now

Fall semester classes at Montana Technological University have concluded, and it was a semester, unlike any other. COVID-19 forced us and 2,400 other institutions in the U.S., to adjust our normal way of doing things. The pandemic has impacted everyone and has compelled us to do things differently.

In October of 2019, I read an article in the Chronicle of Higher Education discussing the declining number of high school graduates and the impact on colleges and universities. The article indicated, “Higher education has fully entered a new structural reality.” Another stated that enrollment challenges would require the attention of every member of every university community and less focus on self-interest and more attention to the common good of our institutions and society would be required. I’m guessing the contributors to this article had no idea that a few months later, the world would be turned upside down by a global pandemic.

Over the past nine months, all of us have been challenged to maintain some sense of normalcy in our lives. At Montana Tech, the health and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and community have continued to be at the forefront of our minds. We have had to radically reimagine how we do things on more than one occasion. On many days, we have felt like we were living out a version of the childhood game of Whack-A-Mole. While many campuses across the country went fully online and students stayed home, Montana Tech and the Montana University System remained committed to providing full face-to-face instruction. We have done this with the support of the Governor, Board of Regents, the Office of the Commissioner, our campuses, and most importantly, the communities in which we reside.