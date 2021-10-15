Guest opinion: Vaccination is your responsibility, Montana

Gov. Greg Gianforte has repeatedly encouraged “personal responsibility” in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic — and vaccination. I am flummoxed as to the resistance of the Montana adults who still refuse to be vaccinated against this virus.
Why would adults refuse vaccination when it will help Main Street recover economically, keep kids in school where they belong, and parents at work? Why would a state that has a Legislature so friendly to business and economic concerns eschew evidence that supports public health measures intended to protect people so that life can get back to normal, with businesses open and fully staffed on a consistent basis? Please do your part to encourage economic recovery — get vaccinated.
As of 10/6/21, 53% of Montana’s eligible population was vaccinated and Yellowstone County matched that percentage. 47% of adults are not fully vaccinated. And 65.5% of eligible children are not. Yet how many of those same people are vaccinated against polio, smallpox, measles, or other vaccine-preventable diseases? The medical evidence supporting the safety of the COVIDd-19 vaccine becomes stronger every day as more people get vaccinated and those vaccinated people are not those succumbing to severe COVID-19, the Delta variant, and needing to be in intensive care and on ventilators. The evidence is clear that vaccination blunts the severity of the viral infection.
Let’s take a lesson from President and General George Washington with smallpox, who in 1776 “instituted a system where new recruits would be inoculated with smallpox immediately upon enlistment. As a result, soldiers would contract the milder form of the disease at the same time that they were being outfitted with uniforms and weapons. Soldiers would consequently be completely healed, inoculated, and supplied by the time they left to join the army.” (https://www.mountvernon.org/library/digitalhistory/digital-encyclopedia/article/smallpox)
Let’s also take a purely business lens to the cost of being non-vaccinated against COVID-19 when the Delta variant (and others that can be generated with continued viral replication) is putting people in the hospital and causing high levels of morbidity and mortality. Research published in August by the Annals of Internal Medicine, notes the average cost to hospitalize a Medicare beneficiary with Covid-19 is $21,752 for an average stay of 9.2 days; families therefore incur medical bills approximately 145 times the cost of vaccinating a Medicare beneficiary. Are we as a state really ready and willing to help bear that financial cost just so people can make weak arguments based on mis-information and not getting vaccinated — how is this pro-business? We must also consider when someone is sick, families are affected beyond the medical bills as caregivers miss work and school. How is HB 702 helping our state recover from the financial impact of this virus?
National trends are looking good, but not so in Montana. If a local hospital is functioning at 175% ICU capacity due to Covid patients, that means there is not much room for unpredictable emergencies that occur.
I implore all civic leaders — in our Legislature, our governor’s office, cities, and counties — to combat the misinformation and the freedom/liberty rationales generated to obfuscate the simple existence of a nasty virus that has no political will but does have the indiscriminate ability to infect and sicken our citizens—especially those who are unvaccinated. Please do your part. Be personally responsible to help stop the spread of the virus and keep Main Street open and productive.
Claire Oakley, PhD, is a retired public health staffer and a former biology professor. She lives in Billings.