Guest opinion: Vaccination is your responsibility, Montana

Let’s also take a purely business lens to the cost of being non-vaccinated against COVID-19 when the Delta variant (and others that can be generated with continued viral replication) is putting people in the hospital and causing high levels of morbidity and mortality. Research published in August by the Annals of Internal Medicine, notes the average cost to hospitalize a Medicare beneficiary with Covid-19 is $21,752 for an average stay of 9.2 days; families therefore incur medical bills approximately 145 times the cost of vaccinating a Medicare beneficiary. Are we as a state really ready and willing to help bear that financial cost just so people can make weak arguments based on mis-information and not getting vaccinated — how is this pro-business? We must also consider when someone is sick, families are affected beyond the medical bills as caregivers miss work and school. How is HB 702 helping our state recover from the financial impact of this virus?