Guest opinion: State Supreme Court trumps federal on voting law

To that point, Montana’s Constitution at Article II, Section 13 protects our fundamental right to vote with the following language: “Right of suffrage. All elections shall be free and open, and no power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage.”

The framers of our Constitution used this extremely clear and explicit language to, at one and the same time, recognize the importance of our franchise and protect that fundamental right from being impaired by, among others, government actors.

In no uncertain terms, our Constitution requires that all, not just some, but every election (1) must be free and open — that is, exempt from external authority, interference or restriction; (2) and no power, civil — including members of the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judicial branches — or military; (3) shall at any time — that is, before, during or after an election; never (4) interfere to prevent — that is to hinder or stop by law or other direct or indirect means, or meddling; (5) the free exercise — that is, each person’s personal right and liberty interest; (6) of the right of suffrage — our right to vote.