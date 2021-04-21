Guest opinion: SB 379 Creates Possibilities, Not Obligation

Another fictitious narrative is that NorthWestern would have the ability to close the plant at any time, leaving the rate payers with stranded costs. This is also FALSE. Section 2 of the bill clearly states that an electric utility granted cost recovery and a rate of return “shall continue to operate the generating unit until the commission issues an order finding that the closure of the unit is in the public’s best interest”. It seems none writing about the bill communicate what the bill says. Rather, they spin narratives that fit their world view of how energy should be produced, and that does not include reliable carbon-based power that keeps your home warm and your business running at 30 below.

It has always been clear that the staff at the PSC has sided up with the environmentalists. They just want to close Colstrip. A recent memo written by the PSC staff stated that SB 379 will guarantees profits for NorthWest Energy but leave the cost responsibility on the rate payers. The Public Service Commission will have the final say on the rates. Colstrip is still the lowest cost power that is available. Much lower than a build out of a $800 million gas plant.