Guest opinion: Nominee for top EPA post must be educated about Butte

Butte Montana, with its mining contribution, is one of the most important cities in making this nation the great nation that it is today. Ore mined in Butte has been used to create and establish the electricity and communication systems throughout the United States. Most importantly, the ore has been used to build the material necessary to defend this country during times of war. Without this contribution by our ancestors, I might be writing this letter in Japanese or German!

Well over 2,500 miners have paid the ultimate sacrifice and died in mining that ore! Hundreds of thousands have acquired the "miners con” (silicosis) and others have been permanently injured mining that ore. In essence —Butte Montana has paid its dues and deserves the best cleanup and restoration possible using the best technology available using current and accurate data.

Not restoring Butte’s portion of Silver Bow Creek to a quality creek where children can fish and play is unconscionable and an irresponsible decision! The decision will have forever-negative environmental, economic, and social consequences for Butte Montana!