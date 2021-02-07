Guest opinion: Nominee for top EPA post must be educated about Butte

On February 3rd. a hearing was held in the United States Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on the nomination of Michael Regan as the next EPA Administrator.
I was asked by Senator Daines, who is a member of that committee, to provide input on this nomination. I wrote a letter expressing my thoughts and concerns and would like to share parts of that letter.
My main thought on writing the letter, as I expressed to Senator Daines, was that I believe it is important for Mr. Regan to become educated on Butte Superfund issues — including the Berkeley Pit, Butte Mine Flooding, Silver Bow Creek flowing through Butte and its corridor, the Butte Hill including Walkerville, and the Montana Pole Plant. I asked that my letter be presented to Mr. Regan and to become part of the official hearing record.
I am a former seven-term Montana legislator, and lifelong Butte Montana resident actively involved in Butte Superfund issues for well over 35 years. I strongly believe that the Environmental Protection Agency has totally failed my community in providing the quality cleanup and restoration as guaranteed in Superfund and Montana State laws and the Montana Constitution.
I personally attribute this incompetence to an “anti-Butte mentality” currently prevalent in the Federal and Montana EPA offices and lack of transparency created by hiding behind the “veil of confidentiality” in negotiating secret deals with “absolutely no” public input. And lack of obtaining adequate data and performing proper due diligence before making important decisions as the reason for this incompetence and the failed system.
Butte Montana, with its mining contribution, is one of the most important cities in making this nation the great nation that it is today. Ore mined in Butte has been used to create and establish the electricity and communication systems throughout the United States. Most importantly, the ore has been used to build the material necessary to defend this country during times of war. Without this contribution by our ancestors, I might be writing this letter in Japanese or German!
Well over 2,500 miners have paid the ultimate sacrifice and died in mining that ore! Hundreds of thousands have acquired the "miners con” (silicosis) and others have been permanently injured mining that ore. In essence —Butte Montana has paid its dues and deserves the best cleanup and restoration possible using the best technology available using current and accurate data.
Not restoring Butte’s portion of Silver Bow Creek to a quality creek where children can fish and play is unconscionable and an irresponsible decision! The decision will have forever-negative environmental, economic, and social consequences for Butte Montana!
There is a documented contaminated groundwater plume flowing from the Parrot tailings next to the Butte Civic Center under Butte homes and under a facility where elderly retirees and disabled residents live. It must be addressed! The plume is the most toxic body of water in the State and probably the nation. While the Parrot tailings will be removed using other funding, the EPA supports leaving that plume in place and has relieved the British Petroleum Company from performing its legal responsibility to remove it. Unbelievable!
The Berkeley Pit currently contains over 52 billion gallons of contaminated water. It is now 1,093 feet deep. Sloughing and landslides on the face of the Pit occur on a regular basis and must be addressed. I believe, the Berkeley Pit is truly an “Ecological Time Bomb” and I believe the bomb is ticking!
The Butte mines connected to that Pit contain over 80 billion gallons of toxic water and have over 10,000 miles of tunnels filled with the contaminated water.
The goal of Superfund was to clean up contaminated waste sites throughout the United States! Primarily sites like Three Mile Island, Love Canal and sites like Butte and Anaconda Montana that had been left with hundreds of thousands of tons of contaminated waste left in place.
In conclusion, I would support Mr. Regan’s nomination if he were totally committed to following the original goal of Superfund to responsibly clean and restore contaminated waste sites like Butte Montana using Environmental Justice and documented proper science. And prioritizes other environmental issues like climate change as secondary issues! If not, I would not support his nomination!