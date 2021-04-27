Guest opinion: Logging project deserves public's support

The fire risk is exacerbated in the South Plateau area where currently there is a 93% probability of a high severity of mountain pine beetle outbreak during the next period of beneficial climate (usually a long-term drought period). Additionally, lodgepole pine dwarf mistletoe is widespread throughout the project area. Virtually all stands of mature lodgepole pine that were surveyed or observed have some level of mistletoe. As you may recall it was the beetle infected stands of dead lodgepole pine in Yellowstone National Park that were devastated by wildfire in the late 1980’s and are still recovering.

Unfortunately, not all members of the public want to see the area treated for fuels reduction, forest health, and improvements to wildlife habitat. The intent of these groups is not to provide protection for wildlife, but rather to look for flaws in the Forest Service’s planning process so they can take the Service to court and stop the project.

The public is often the silent majority when it comes to speaking up for good sound projects like South Plateau and this is one we cannot stand idly why while others try to stop it.

Tom Partin is the Montana representative for the American Forest Resource Council, a trade association advocating for active forest management on federal lands. Partin has worked in forestry in the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0