Guest opinion: Lack of empathy, excessive individualism leading us astray

Not for ourselves alone are we born. — Cicero

Good citizens must put aside their private concerns and attend to public matters. What should be the relationship between the public and private realm? Good citizenship involves displaying concern for the community, not just for oneself. After all, the state was created to remedy the calamities and catastrophes of the condition of not having a state. Under a stateless condition of anarchy, each person could do as they pleased, would be judge, jury and executioner on their own and conflict and strife would be rampant to the detriment of public peace. After all, as Madison said, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” Being a citizen means you are capable of having a broader perspective than just your personal rights, desires and interests.

In order to accrue the benefits of civilization, people give up their natural unregulated freedom and right to all things in exchange for the protection of society. The political community was created to provide safeguarding of life and property, order, and justice in society. Every group has certain common interests or else it would not be a group. Sometimes these interests collide as in the case of, for example, families where the interests of the family as a whole may be different from and supersede the interests of individual members.

The American commonwealth is in jeopardy today because too many citizens lack empathy for others, display excessive selfishness and individualism and give too much emphasis to promoting unlimited, unimpeded freedom. Unless these tendencies are corrected, the Union cannot endure. Countries such as the U.S. are grounded in our social nature, the need for cooperation and the necessity of regulating conflict between people, all of which are constituents of the common good. Selfishness, extreme individualism and uncontrolled freedom are inimical to the general welfare and must be limited.

Society is built on empathy and active concern for others. Empathy calls upon us to see the truth that our well-being is inexorably related to the well-being of others. It is impossible to be a happy, developed person if we deny our social nature and care not for others. The philosopher Kant said that if we say that “no concern and care should be extended to others than we should also say that no care should be given to us.” Caring is a natural, human emotion and is characteristic of the higher primates from which we evolved.

Duty to others is recognized in our legal system. All of the world’s great religions mandate active concern and care of others. Society and civilization demand cooperation and concern for the common good. Even if one is not religious, we have a duty to others based on our common humanity and the innate dignity of each person.

Today we are seeing a brutal indifference to the common good. Atypically for Butte, this selfish view was blatantly expressed here when two local business people said in effect that they were opposed to collective health measures to combat COVID such as mask wearing because they didn’t care if others were endangered, they needed to make money and a profit. While extreme, these comments convey the spirit of the times.

We submerge our individual interests in favor of the public interest all the time in areas like paying taxes, serving in the military, etc. Certain benefits are only attainable in an organized political community — provision of public goods, regulation of negative externalities, solving the collective action problem and dilemma while fostering large sale cooperative projects, dealing with free riders and mitigating market failures.

Those who preach rampant individualism and unregulated freedom to do as one pleases are attacking the basis of our society. The lack of empathy as well as the excessive individualism that we see today are leading us eventually to what Hobbes described as the war of all against all — chaos, conflict and conflagration. We see the results of this perniciousness daily in our failure to control COVID because of the unjustified unvaccinated, the regular substitution of violence instead of discourse to settle disputes, the resurgence of racism and intolerance.

“The true good of the state is the common good, regulated by law.” —Aquinas

Dr. John W. Ray teaches classes in political philosophy and ethics at Montana Tech. He has recently had a peer reviewed paper accepted on the meaning of freedom for presentation next year at a conference at the University of the Aegean in Rhodes, Greece. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Montana Tech.

