Guest opinion: Gianforte is no supporter of public education

On behalf of every educator, parent, student, and taxpayer in Montana, I must contest Congressman Greg Gianforte’s blatant lie that he is or ever has been an advocate for public education. Congressman Gianforte has a long rap sheet on the topic. Let me refresh Montana’s memory.

The truth is that Gianforte promotes privatization of public schools for his own religious and profit taking purposes. In fact, Gianforte has given millions of dollars to organizations dedicated to siphoning money away from public schools and to private schools, like the one he started.

Montanans value public education. In fact, we value it so much, that we protected it our constitution. Simply put, Gianforte doesn’t share those Montana values.

Along with Senator Steve Daines, Gianforte submitted an amicus to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of using taxpayer dollars to fund religious education. This not only violates Montana’s constitution, it defunds Montana’s public schools. A sitting Congressman, especially one who claims to understand business, cannot support defunding public schools on one hand and promise to pay teachers more with the other. Any voter can see that is absurd.