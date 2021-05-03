Guest opinion: Facts conflict with oil and gas industry's claims about federal leasing

Not only have oil and gas companies stockpiled acres, but they have also amassed a steady stream of permits to last them for years. Currently, the oil and gas industry has nearly 7,900 approved but unused drilling permits on hand.

The oil and gas industry has spent the last few months fear-mongering to the public about President Biden’s leasing pause and the impact it will have on their bottom lines, but they know this could not be further from the truth. Many oil and gas companies did not even include the leasing pause as a concern or risk to their bottom line in their annual earnings reports.

What the oil and gas industry doesn’t want you to know is that the number of oil rigs in operation in Montana has been steadily decreasing over the past 20 years, from a peak of 27 in 2005 to zero today.

Companies can still drill during the pause on land they have already leased. And industry leaders have confirmed that the millions of acres they have stockpiled are more than adequate to hold them over for years to come. Analysis from the Center for Western Priorities shows that the industry forfeited 20 million acres of unused drilling leases and 8,400 permits in recent years. It’s clear that the administration’s pause will not negatively impact companies, as they have already been regularly surrendering the leases they already have on hand.