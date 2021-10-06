Guest opinion: Don't hack the Yaak

If you haven’t been to the Cabinet-Yaak region in northwest Montana, you ought to go. You will find an incredibly beautiful landscape that alternates from rugged, glaciated peaks to dense coniferous forests with lush meadows and riparian areas along the meandering Yaak River. If you are exceptionally lucky, you might see one of the rare Cabinet-Yaak grizzly bears.

In 1999, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that the Cabinet-Yaak grizzly bear population was “in danger of extinction.” Today, over 20 years after the finding that these bears should be protected as "endangered," the Cabinet-Yaak grizzly is still struggling to survive.

A 2015 peer-reviewed study — Kendall et al (2015) — estimated that in 2012 there were 48–50 Cabinet-Yaak grizzly bears, which is approximately half the number necessary for a viable grizzly population in this area. The study also found the Yaak population to be reproductively isolated from the Cabinet population, which is now highly inbred. Thus, “the small size, isolation, and inbreeding documented by this study demonstrate the need for comprehensive management designed to support population growth and increased connectivity and gene flow with other populations.”