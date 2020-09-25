Guest opinion: Consent decree a long time coming, but is good news on many levels

It has been a long time coming but the approval of the Butte Hill Consent Decree is great news for Butte on so many levels:
1. Atlantic Richfield will pay $150 million for this cleanup that will provide for comprehensive remediation of the Butte Hill — soil, surface water and groundwater. It is an unprecedented settlement compared to other settlements across the nation. The Northside and Diggings East tailings will be removed, as will tailings along Silver Bow and Blacktail Creek. The cleanup under the Consent Decree will fully and effectively address storm water runoff issues; will provide for significant waste removal, and will greatly improve Butte's groundwater. Significant additional areas of mine waste will be capped and revegetated.
2. The amenities such as open spaces and parks that are now part of the cleanup will be a shot in the arm for Butte — aesthetically, recreationally, and in terms of tourism. 120 acres for greenways in Butte are provided that will feature citizen parks, waterways, wetlands, wildlife habitat, play areas and other interpretive features. These amenities go far beyond what EPA could have ordered under Superfund. These amenities go far beyond what is normally provided in a Superfund cleanup. These amenities will be a success model for the rest of the nation.
3. The expansion of the nationally recognized Residential Metals Abatement Program (RMAP) to virtually all of Butte is going to advance the cause of public health and environmental justice markedly and substantially. This program is unique to the nation and has produced declining lead levels among Butte children. Butte has been successful in significantly reducing lead exposure. The RMAP program has paid particular and successful attention to the needs of Butte’s low-income citizens. The RMAP will now expand to all of Butte. This too goes far beyond anything that could be ordered under Superfund.
4. The consent decree will go a long way to removing the stigma of Superfund in Butte, which has been a drag on economic development and growth. Both statistical and anecdotal evidence point to the fact that Butte’s Superfund designation has retarded economic development and depressed property values. On numerous occasions professionals were deterred from locating in Butte because of Superfund. We can look forward to delisting Butte from Superfund in 2024. With this delisting, we can anticipate renewed economic activity and vitality in the city.
5. The consent decree, as it is implemented, provides for ample and robust opportunities for public involvement in the development and execution of the remedy. Public input has not ended but will continue. The CD process itself was a model of abundant and effective public involvement that went far beyond what was mandated by law. The amenities I mentioned earlier were the direct result of public input. The agencies and local government went far beyond what is required under Superfund in order to provide the public with multiple opportunities to have their voices heard. And we were!!
6. The approval brings to a conclusion a long and uncertain process. It provides Butte with some finality and completeness. We can now look forward to a post-Superfund era in Butte. We now have direction and we now can plan.
7. Given the preparatory work that it provides, the Consent Decree will make the reality of a restored Silver Bow Creek more likely. EPA had no authority to order a restored Silver Bow Creek. Atlantic Richfield was under no legal obligation to provide a restored Creek. But what the Consent Decree does do is provide, through its remediation and restoration activities, the infrastructure needed before a restored Creek can be constructed.
8. The consent decree is the productive product of a cooperative effort between the public, local and state government, the PRPs and the EPA. The consent decree is a testament to productive cooperation between all parties to advance the public good.
For year after year we have persisted in the struggle to get a good and real cleanup for Butte. There has been discouragement along the way. The contest has not been easy. But our perseverance has been rewarded. There is much cause for celebration.
Dr. John W. Ray teaches classes in public policy and political science at Montana Tech. He is a board member of CTEC (Citizens Technical Environmental Committee) and Vice-President of Citizens for Labor and Environmental Justice in Butte. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily represent the views of Montana Tech, CTEC or Citizens for Labor and Environmental Justice.
