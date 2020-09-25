Guest opinion: Consent decree a long time coming, but is good news on many levels

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has been a long time coming but the approval of the Butte Hill Consent Decree is great news for Butte on so many levels:

1. Atlantic Richfield will pay $150 million for this cleanup that will provide for comprehensive remediation of the Butte Hill — soil, surface water and groundwater. It is an unprecedented settlement compared to other settlements across the nation. The Northside and Diggings East tailings will be removed, as will tailings along Silver Bow and Blacktail Creek. The cleanup under the Consent Decree will fully and effectively address storm water runoff issues; will provide for significant waste removal, and will greatly improve Butte's groundwater. Significant additional areas of mine waste will be capped and revegetated.

2. The amenities such as open spaces and parks that are now part of the cleanup will be a shot in the arm for Butte — aesthetically, recreationally, and in terms of tourism. 120 acres for greenways in Butte are provided that will feature citizen parks, waterways, wetlands, wildlife habitat, play areas and other interpretive features. These amenities go far beyond what EPA could have ordered under Superfund. These amenities go far beyond what is normally provided in a Superfund cleanup. These amenities will be a success model for the rest of the nation.