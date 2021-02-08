Guest opinion: Bill to allow guns on campus is dangerous, misguided

The Republican-controlled Legislature in Helena has passed a law that allows guns (which may be concealed) in, along with almost all other public places, college campuses in the Montana University System.

As of this writing, Governor Gianforte hasn’t said publicly if he’ll sign the bill, but, given his past support for gun rights, it seems almost certain he will. (When the National Rifle Association fled its home base in New York — after it was revealed that the organization’s president had pilfered the group’s money to finance his luxurious lifestyle — then-Congressman Gianforte invited the NRA to relocate in Montana.) Montana already has one of the highest rates of gun deaths per capita in the country. If this law passes, that rate will surely rise even higher.

I have taught English at Montana Tech for over 30 years. Let me share a personal story that seems relevant to this issue.