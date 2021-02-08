Guest opinion: Bill to allow guns on campus is dangerous, misguided

The Republican-controlled Legislature in Helena has passed a law that allows guns (which may be concealed) in, along with almost all other public places, college campuses in the Montana University System.
As of this writing, Governor Gianforte hasn’t said publicly if he’ll sign the bill, but, given his past support for gun rights, it seems almost certain he will. (When the National Rifle Association fled its home base in New York — after it was revealed that the organization’s president had pilfered the group’s money to finance his luxurious lifestyle — then-Congressman Gianforte invited the NRA to relocate in Montana.) Montana already has one of the highest rates of gun deaths per capita in the country. If this law passes, that rate will surely rise even higher.
I have taught English at Montana Tech for over 30 years. Let me share a personal story that seems relevant to this issue.
Some time ago, a mentally ill Tech student, who harbored a range of right-wing conspiracy theories, discovered that I teach a Gay Studies class. Even though he’d never been a student of mine, he began shoving long, insane letters under my office door which included references to “bloody wounds.” When I took these letters to show the then Dean of Students, he told me the student was “reaching out” to me. Not long after, this same student shot and killed his ex-wife in a convenience store in Uptown Butte. Fortunately, the student didn’t “reach out” to me as well. If this student had been allowed to bring a gun to campus, I might be dead.
Not surprisingly, allowing guns on college campuses is opposed by just about everyone affiliated with the Montana University System. But the law is phrased in such a way that it allows the Board of Regents and the Commissioner of Higher Education no say on this issue. It reads that the BOR is prohibited from “enforcing or coercing compliance with any rule or regulation that diminishes or restricts the rights of the people to keep or bear arms.”
The common argument in favor of allowing guns on college campuses is that they serve as a deterrent to school shooters. But this is nonsense. If a shooter appears on campus, and a horde of students unholsters its weapons, the result will be chaos, a hail of bullets flying every which way, with no doubt innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. If a shooter appears at Tech, I say let the Butte police handle it, rather than turning the campus into the Wild West.
Allowing guns on Montana Tech’s campus has been made even more dangerous by the fact that a new right-wing organization, Turning Point USA, has recently been approved as an official student club. Turning Point USA has what it calls a Professor Watch List, whereby any student whose professor voices even mildly liberal opinions in class can report him to the group, which often posts wildly misleading information. Professors who have appeared on this list have been subjected to harassment, even death threats.
If guns are allowed at Montana Tech, what if a deranged conservative student discovers his professor on Turning Point’s Professor Watch List, which claims he’s a dire threat, and decides to bring a gun to campus and shoot his professor?
Even though Donald Trump is finally a private citizen, Trumpian extremism reigns supreme in Republican-controlled Helena. Unless Montanans who hold humane and progressive values stand up to this threat of right-wing fanaticism, dark days lie ahead for our state.
Henry Gonshak is a professor of English at Montana Tech. His books column, “The Reading Life,” appeared for many years in The Montana Standard, and he was also a regular theater critic for the paper. His views do not necessarily reflect those of Montana Tech.